As Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Shares Declined, Holder Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Decreased by $40.83 Million Its Holding; Eagle Global Advisors Holding in Silicom LTD (SILC) Raised by $323,836

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) by 22.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 609,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 2.06 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.81M, down from 2.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Vornado Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $60.06. About 377,243 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 06/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Vornado DP LLC Trust 2010-VNO; 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees 1Q Charges of 39c/Shr; 14/03/2018 – Toys ‘R’ Us preparing to close all U.S. stores; 17/04/2018 – Kushners and Vornado Have Worst Year at Manhattan Office Tower; 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management Firm, Equiem, Launching in New York City; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO’S PLANS FOR 666 FIFTH AVE. IN CHAIRMAN’S ANNUAL LETTER; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Group of Toys ‘R’ Us workers wants proceeds from liquidation to make severance payment to those laid off- Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 13/04/2018 – Vornado: 1Q Charges Also Include Expenses for Contested NYC Property Transfer Taxes and Write-Off of Series G and Series I Issuance Costs

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Silicom Ltd (SILC) by 64.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 8,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% . The hedge fund held 21,639 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $828,000, up from 13,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Silicom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $30. About 20,212 shares traded. Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) has declined 18.31% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SILC News: 13/03/2018 TOP 10 CLOUD PLAYER CANCELS NEW CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE ARCHITECTURE THAT USED SILICOM’S 100-GIGABIT-SWITCH-FABRIC-ON-A-NIC DUE TO INTERNAL REASONS; 15/05/2018 – G2 Investment Partners Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Silicom; 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 30/04/2018 – Major Win for Silicom: Selected by Tier-1 US Telco to Deliver Edge Devices for Its SD-WAN-Based Small Business Gateways; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Silicom; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. Suspends Dividend; 13/03/2018 – Top 10 Cloud Player Cancels New Cloud Infrastructure Architecture That Used Silicom’s 100-Gigabit-Switch-Fabric-On-A-NIC Due to Internal Reasons; 03/04/2018 – Silicom’s First Quarter 2018 Results Release Scheduled for April 30, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. Expects to Close Several Major, Strategic New SD-WAN and NFV-related vCPE Design Wins From Major Telcos; 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Loss/Shr 19c

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWC) by 5,000 shares to 9,250 shares, valued at $858,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EUFN) by 53,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,500 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold VNO shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 142.62 million shares or 4.26% less from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Css Lc Il stated it has 3,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group holds 1.38M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gru Inc invested in 0% or 1,660 shares. Bb&T holds 0.01% or 9,735 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Investment Mgmt accumulated 15,942 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). D E Shaw And reported 0% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). 10,628 are owned by Pnc Fin Services Grp Inc Inc. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 6,262 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.32% or 112,076 shares. Whittier Comm has 0% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny owns 40,286 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability stated it has 15,036 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 1,486 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank reported 0.01% stake.