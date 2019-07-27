As Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Shares Declined, Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Increased Position by $5.43 Million; Hennessy Advisors Maintains Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX)

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 222,317 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.29 million, up from 217,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $89.43. About 132,502 shares traded. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 14.70% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/25/2018 04:19 PM; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Company – 04/23/2018 11:53 AM; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Southwest Gas and Sub. at ‘BBB+’ and ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Southwest Gas Corp’s $300MM Notes ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/15/2018 09:09 AM; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/21/2018 12:59 PM; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SOUTHWEST GAS, SUB. AT ‘BBB+’, ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Corp. – 04/24/2018 05:14 PM; 01/05/2018 – Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Announces Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/26/2018 05:23 PM

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) by 24.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 81,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 412,639 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.83M, up from 331,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Vornado Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $63.92. About 1.22M shares traded or 26.41% up from the average. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 3.26% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 03/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY TRUST SAYS VORNADO REALTY L.P. FROM TIME TO TIME MAY OFFER TO SELL DEBT SECURITIES; 04/04/2018 – Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management; 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q REV. $536.4M, EST. $531.4M; 13/04/2018 – VORNADO: SOME ITEMS WILL REDUCE 1Q FFO/SHR BY 37C; 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Group of Toys ‘R’ Us workers wants proceeds from liquidation to make severance payment to those laid off- Bloomberg; 13/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY TRUST – RESULTS FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, TO INCLUDE $34.7 MLN OF EXPENSE RELATED TO CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY’S PARTNER IN 666 FIFTH AVE. IS KUSHNER COS; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO’S ROTH: RETAIL PROPERTY SALES MARKET IS OFF

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 63,282 shares to 2.06M shares, valued at $148.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 79,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63M shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold VNO shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 142.62 million shares or 4.26% less from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Walleye Trading Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 23,825 shares. Svcs stated it has 0.08% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Cibc Ww has 7,042 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 68,968 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Savings Bank The has invested 0.03% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 104,354 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership has 8,374 shares. 15,942 were accumulated by First Republic Inc. Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 4 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 0% or 4,030 shares. 1,486 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Gideon Advsrs Incorporated holds 19,281 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 276,385 shares. Bamco New York holds 0% or 336 shares.

More notable recent Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Vornado Realty Trust Still Cheap? – Motley Fool” on October 10, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Vornado Realty Trust to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Vornado to spin off, merge its D.C. holdings with JBG – New York Business Journal” published on October 31, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vornado to start 220 Central Park South closings this week: The Real Deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 22, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold SWX shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 43.21 million shares or 4.25% less from 45.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Lc holds 0.3% or 363,276 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Llc reported 966,530 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank stated it has 1 shares. Bluecrest Limited holds 0.04% or 10,753 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 28,860 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 227,341 shares. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.05% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). 36,040 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Pathstone Family Office has 0% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Federated Investors Pa reported 0.04% stake. Natixis Advisors Lp accumulated 74,571 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 7,722 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 4,693 shares. Dupont invested in 0.01% or 5,901 shares. Massachusetts-based Adage Prns Grp Lc has invested 0.15% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

More recent Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Southwest Gas Holdings’s (NYSE:SWX) 69% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Is Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aarons Inc (NYSE:AAN) by 56,600 shares to 336,800 shares, valued at $17.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Columbia Finl Inc by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF).