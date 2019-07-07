As Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Share Value Declined, Holder Spirit Of America Management Has Decreased by $311,550 Its Position; Black Creek Investment Management Has Upped Position in Grifols S A (GRFS)

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) by 50.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 4,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,600 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310,000, down from 9,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Vornado Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $65.52. About 443,058 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 3.26% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 04/04/2018 – Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management; 08/03/2018 Toys ‘R’ Us Considers Closing All of Its U.S. Stores; 06/04/2018 – Vornado has ‘handshake’ deal to sell stake in 666 Fifth Avenue to Kushner Cos; 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q REV. $536.4M, EST. $531.4M; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO EARNINGS CALL STARTS; 09/05/2018 – Commercial Obs: Vornado Refis Times Square Crowne Plaza With $250M Loan; 13/04/2018 – VORNADO: SOME ITEMS WILL REDUCE 1Q FFO/SHR BY 37C

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Grifols S A (GRFS) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 45,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.27 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.70M, up from 3.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Grifols S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $21.67. About 14.22M shares traded or 1021.92% up from the average. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has declined 21.83% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS,HENRY SCHEIN IN PACT FOR NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN US; 25/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC – TO PAY GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.204 EUR/SHR AGAINST FY 2017; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 14/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN THE U.S; 31/05/2018 – GRIFOLS – ADDING A DARATUMUMAB NEUTRALIZATION TESTING SERVICE; 05/04/2018 – Aradigm Announces the EMA Has Completed Its Validation of the MAA Submission; 04/05/2018 – GRIFOLS SCREENING TEST FOR HIV, HEPATITIS WINS FDA APPROVAL; 06/04/2018 – Grifols 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 6, 2018; 20/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC SAYS REACHES DEAL WITH ATON GMBH TO BUY 100 PCT OF HAEMA AG FOR 220 MLN EUROS ON A DEBT FREE BASIS

Analysts await Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, down 13.64% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.1 per share. VNO’s profit will be $181.27 million for 17.24 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Vornado Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.25% EPS growth.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $684.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 6,800 shares to 74,800 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 26,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 409,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Usa Compression Partners Lp (NYSE:USAC).

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $8.10 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold VNO shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 142.62 million shares or 4.26% less from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested 0.1% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Vanguard holds 27.67M shares. 19,636 were reported by Stephens Ar. Stifel Fincl holds 0.01% or 44,264 shares in its portfolio. Fort Lp holds 1,613 shares. British Columbia Mngmt has 31,730 shares. Lasalle Investment Mgmt Securities Llc accumulated 2.06M shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 4 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited reported 0.03% stake. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% or 32,934 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests Company holds 0.02% or 105,559 shares in its portfolio. Duff And Phelps Mgmt Co reported 265,659 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny reported 4,600 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation invested in 127,307 shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc has 0.01% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 250,543 shares.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $2.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 896,961 shares to 4.18M shares, valued at $224.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 17,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 957,672 shares, and cut its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV).

