As Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Market Value Declined, Cbre Clarion Securities Lifted by $57.20 Million Its Stake; Reinhart Partners Holds Position in Ingredion Com (INGR)

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) by 122.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 853,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.62 million, up from 697,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Vornado Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $61.83. About 392,055 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 06/04/2018 – Vornado Has `Handshake’ to Sell Stake in NYC Tower to Kushners; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vornado Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNO); 17/04/2018 – Kushners and Vornado Have Worst Year at Manhattan Office Tower; 08/03/2018 Toys ‘R’ Us Considers Closing All of Its U.S. Stores; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO’S ROTH: RETAIL PROPERTY SALES MARKET IS OFF; 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees 1Q Charges of 39c/Shr; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO’S PLANS FOR 666 FIFTH AVE. IN CHAIRMAN’S ANNUAL LETTER; 06/04/2018 – Caleb Melby: BREAKING: Vornado says they have a handshake deal with Kushner to sell their stake in 666 Fifth

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Ingredion Inc Com (INGR) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 12,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 287,749 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.25 million, up from 275,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Ingredion Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $76.5. About 68,244 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 30/05/2018 – SweeGen and lngredion bring non-GMO Reb M to Colombia; 20/04/2018 – INGREDION RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Ingredion’s Success at Shifting Product Mix Toward Larger Proportion of Specialty Food, Starch Ingredients; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.90 TO $8.20; 16/05/2018 – INGREDION DECLARES QTRLY DIV OF $0.60/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ingredion Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGR); 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ingredion To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 Cash From Operations $830M to $880M; 04/04/2018 – Ingredion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,469 MLN, UP 1 PCT

More notable recent Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There An Opportunity With Ingredion Incorporated’s (NYSE:INGR) 48% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ingredion (INGR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ingredion Incorporated Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:INGR – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “INGREDION INVESTS TO EXPAND PORTFOLIO OF PLANT-BASED PROTEINS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp Com (NASDAQ:FITB) by 27,425 shares to 562,526 shares, valued at $14.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (NYSE:CSL) by 46,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,034 shares, and cut its stake in White Mtns Ins Grp Ltd Com (NYSE:WTM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold INGR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 57.75 million shares or 6.04% less from 61.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability Corp reported 7,900 shares. Gulf International Retail Bank (Uk) Limited reported 0.03% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). 15,471 are held by Johnson Counsel. Moreover, Cordasco Fincl has 0.01% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 93 shares. Massachusetts Finance Ma has 0.04% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 922,311 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 11,954 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 68,761 are held by Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd. 25,801 were reported by Stifel Financial. Invesco Limited accumulated 0% or 45,481 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of, Australia-based fund reported 14,126 shares. King Wealth owns 4,725 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited owns 4,662 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Landscape Capital Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 3,097 shares. Bb&T Ltd Co reported 17,851 shares.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $6.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 294,388 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $228.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc. by 604,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.63M shares, and cut its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc.

More notable recent Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Vornado Completes $580 Million Refinancing of 100 West 33rd Street – GlobeNewswire” on February 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Vornado Agrees to Sell its 25% Interest in 330 Madison Avenue – GlobeNewswire” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s How We Evaluate Vornado Realty Trust’s (NYSE:VNO) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Vornado Announces Equity Awards for New Leadership Group – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vornado Increases Ownership Interest in Farley Post Office to 95% – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold VNO shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 142.62 million shares or 4.26% less from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsrs Lp accumulated 33,444 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Mcf Ltd reported 0% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Private Mgmt has invested 0.69% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma invested in 3,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.08% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Northern Tru Corp stated it has 2.83M shares. State Street Corporation holds 11.27 million shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 23,462 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kcm Investment Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 19,825 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Earnest Prns Limited Co has invested 0% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). First Republic Invest Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 15,942 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). First Trust Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 33,813 shares.