As Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Stock Value Rose, Falcon Point Capital Increased by $466,530 Its Holding; Convetrus (HSIC) Stock Value Rose While Tirschwell & Loewy Has Lifted Its Stake

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc increased its stake in Convetrus (HSIC) by 35.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc bought 69,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 265,730 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 196,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Convetrus for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $62.42. About 135,394 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK SAYS CO’S CLIENT BASE IS LOYAL, AND DOES NOT BELIEVE THAT AMZN WILL TAKE SIGNIFICANT SHARE IN MEDIUM TERM; 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Director Lawrence Bacow Won’t Stand for Re-election at Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Henry Schein Partners With Ortho2 To Advance Practice Management Software Solutions To Orthodontists; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – JOINT VENTURE TO BE NAMED HENRY SCHEIN ONE; 15/05/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO OWN 50% INTEREST IN ORTHO2; 09/04/2018 – Henry Schein Names Mark Hillebrandt Vice President, Marketing, North America Dental Group; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SEES JV DEAL ADDING TO EPS AFTER 2018

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 46,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The institutional investor held 352,483 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, up from 305,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Vonage Holdings Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.17 billion market cap company. It closed at $13.07 lastly. It is down 2.67% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as Its Business Commun Partner; 14/03/2018 – Vonage Granted New Patent in Support of the Nexmo API Platform; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q EPS 10c; 08/03/2018 – Vonage to Present on the Future of Business Cloud Communications at Enterprise Connect 2018; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE: SAGI DUDAI WAS SVP OF SOFTWARE ENGINEERING; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE NAMES SAGI DUDAI CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 29/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR $0.10

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $183.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Strategic Education Inc. by 3,951 shares to 34,387 shares, valued at $4.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everbridge Inc. by 5,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,624 shares, and cut its stake in Biotelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal State Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 1.16M shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 0.04% or 1.67 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Ancora Ltd accumulated 293,500 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 6.58 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Voya Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.1% or 4.54 million shares. Macquarie Gru Limited owns 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 50,000 shares. Shelton Management, California-based fund reported 216 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 3.69M shares. Blair William & Il holds 14,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prns holds 0.01% or 18,939 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.03% or 185,000 shares. Amalgamated National Bank accumulated 35,705 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $121,190 activity.

