As Vonage Hldgs (VG) Stock Rose, Holder 1492 Capital Management Has Raised Stake; As Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Cut Its Stake

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 70.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 194,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The institutional investor held 472,227 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35 million, up from 277,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $12.89. About 925,762 shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR $0.10; 29/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE GETS NEW PATENT IN SUPPORT OF NEXMO API PLATFORM; 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as its Business Communications Partner; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR, EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENTS, $0.12; 14/03/2018 – Vonage Granted New Patent in Support of the Nexmo API Platform; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q EPS 10c; 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot; 07/05/2018 – Industry Veteran Reginald Scales Joins Vonage as SVP, Mid-Market Sales

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 57,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 587,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.67 million, down from 645,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 1.30M shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold VG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 202.13 million shares or 4.46% more from 193.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 925,734 shares. 2.04 million are owned by Rice Hall James Assocs Ltd Liability Com. Gp holds 169,402 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 2.16 million shares. Millrace Asset Group, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 216,458 shares. Granahan Management Ma invested 0.3% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Jane Street Gru Lc accumulated 12,336 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 20,215 shares or 0% of the stock. 12,567 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has 47 shares. Essex Inv Limited Liability holds 0.03% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) or 18,345 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 208,200 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 337 were accumulated by Parkside Finance National Bank And Tru. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 2.74M shares in its portfolio.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $106.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA) by 15,328 shares to 52,862 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 5,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,506 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Display Co (NASDAQ:OLED).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold HDS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 158.66 million shares or 2.23% more from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt Communication holds 14,403 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability invested 0.15% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Andra Ap reported 193,700 shares. 109,378 are owned by Point72 Asset Lp. Manchester Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.12% or 22,308 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 101,840 shares. Amalgamated Bank has 34,242 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj invested in 0.28% or 16,000 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.18% or 64,854 shares in its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants accumulated 4,182 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments reported 59,291 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Bbt Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.97% stake. Qs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 62,427 shares in its portfolio.

