As Vonage Hldgs (VG) Share Value Rose, 1492 Capital Management Increased by $1.90 Million Its Holding; Bb&T (BBT) Shareholder Provise Management Group Has Cut Holding by $365,976

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 216.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 189,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 277,304 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, up from 87,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.26. About 1.74M shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has risen 2.68% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Vonage Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VG); 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR $0.10; 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot; 19/04/2018 – Vonage Launches New Integration Suite, Introduces SugarCRM Integration; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as its Business Communications Partner; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE NAMES SAGI DUDAI CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Chief Marketing Officer Ted Gilvar to Leave Company June 1; 08/03/2018 Vonage Redefines Business Communications with Launch of Next-Generation Cloud-Native Platform; 08/03/2018 – Vonage to Present on the Future of Business Cloud Communications at Enterprise Connect 2018; 14/03/2018 – Vonage Granted New Patent in Support of the Nexmo API Platform

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 44.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 7,956 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,944 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $463,000, down from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $51.26. About 4.65M shares traded or 7.38% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS UP 1 PCT TO 3 PCT VS 2017; 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION; 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $198,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Professional Advisory Ser reported 192,004 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated invested in 0.13% or 2.96M shares. Peapack Gladstone Fin owns 303,334 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter Incorporated invested 1.86% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Invesco Ltd holds 0.07% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 4.22 million shares. Stanley holds 0.49% or 43,791 shares. Amer Asset holds 0.19% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 5,502 shares. Moreover, Culbertson A N And has 0.9% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested 0.08% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited owns 0.05% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 12,762 shares. Indexiq Advsr Limited Company stated it has 0.13% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Ohio-based North Point Portfolio Managers Corporation Oh has invested 2.25% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Caprock Inc reported 10,973 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Ckw Financial holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $712.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 11,422 shares to 95,727 shares, valued at $5.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 13,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,336 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Financials advance as Q2 beats outweigh misses – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BB&T Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “Views on Taylor Morrison, Signature Bank, Zebra Technologies, SM Energy, BB&T – Barron’s” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Option Alpha Founder Says Platform Will Be Major Player In Trading – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $118.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 21,481 shares to 216,892 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 15,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,348 shares, and cut its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).