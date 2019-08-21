As Vonage Hldgs (VG) Market Value Rose, Kerrisdale Advisers Increased Its Stake by $17.00 Million; Hap Trading Lowered Its Lennar (LEN) Position by $17.49 Million as Stock Value Declined

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 73.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 357,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 129,663 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37 million, down from 486,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $51.45. About 1.45 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 02/04/2018 – Lennar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Rev $2.98B; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Net $136.2M; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: STUART MILLER TO CONTINUE WITH CO. AS EXEC. CHAIRMAN; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Board Appoints Stuart Miller Executive Chaiman; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Plans to Use New Tech for Mortgage Applications; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Jon Jaffe Has Been Elected as the New President, Also Named to Board; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Beckwitt CEO in Management Shuffle

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 739.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 1.70M shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The hedge fund held 1.93 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.38M, up from 230,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.48. About 591,214 shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 08/05/2018 – Vonage’s First Quarter Highlighted by Innovation on Vonage Business Cloud Platform and Strong Business Cloud Growth; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and Enterprise Segments; 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot; 25/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference May 30; 04/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Names Sagi Dudai Chief Technology Officer; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q REV. $254M, EST. $251.7M; 29/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Vonage Granted New Patent in Support of the Nexmo API Platform; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR, EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENTS, $0.12

More notable recent Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Vonage to Present at the Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Vonage (VG) Tops Q2 EPS by 5c, Revenues BEat; Provies Q3 Business Outlook – StreetInsider.com” published on August 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “National Transportation and Logistics Company Fleetmaster Express Chooses Vonage to Provide Unified Communications and Collaboration Solution – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “68 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vonage Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancorp De holds 129,743 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Selz Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Lpl Ltd reported 96,655 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 118,937 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0% or 6,668 shares. Fmr Limited Liability has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Adirondack Management reported 457,919 shares. Laurion Cap Management Lp invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Swiss State Bank reported 414,800 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 19,554 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & Assocs holds 68,577 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 211,485 shares stake. Kepos Lp reported 38,590 shares stake. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG).

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Toll Brothers shares sink as California demand dwindles amid trade war – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 39% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Homebuilder Stocks to Trade This Year – Investorplace.com” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Unforgettable And Uninvestable – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Tom Gayner Buys 6 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 621,043 shares. Hudson Valley Advisors Incorporated Adv owns 12,506 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Advsr Capital Management Lc owns 0.18% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 59,015 shares. Stone Ridge Asset invested in 9,792 shares. Moreover, Senator Invest Grp LP has 1.11% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Wesbanco Savings Bank Inc reported 13,381 shares stake. Cibc Ww Markets holds 24,904 shares. Rwc Asset Llp invested 2.06% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Moreover, Conning has 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 5,418 shares. Mirae Asset Global Ltd invested in 0% or 9,554 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 73,069 shares. Palisade Capital Ltd Company Nj owns 0.02% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 11,147 shares. Scotia Cap holds 0.01% or 23,701 shares in its portfolio. Abrams Bison Ltd Company reported 1.95M shares or 10.65% of all its holdings.