As Vonage Hldgs (VG) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Kerrisdale Advisers Has Boosted Stake; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Pacific Heights Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding as Share Price Rose

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 739.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 1.70 million shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The hedge fund held 1.93 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.38 million, up from 230,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19B market cap company. The stock increased 3.46% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $13.17. About 1.33 million shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 14/05/2018 – Vonage Chief Marketing Officer Ted Gilvar to Leave Company June 1; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as its Business Communications Partner; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as Its Business Commun Partner; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE NAMES SAGI DUDAI CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications; 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot; 25/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference May 30; 04/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Names Sagi Dudai Chief Technology Officer; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 23.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 80,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88M, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $136.88. About 6.35 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walt Disney Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Activision, CVS, Disney, Kraft Heinz, Uber and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Looking for More Pre-Earnings Magic from Disney – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65B and $766.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 50,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Headinvest Limited Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Invest House Ltd Llc owns 8,098 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Clean Yield Group reported 0.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Citigroup Inc has invested 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Colorado-based Bsw Wealth has invested 0.46% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Exchange Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 54,933 shares or 1.71% of the stock. Northeast Fincl Consultants owns 64,685 shares. Wallington Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 33,515 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Jolley Asset Mngmt Lc reported 34,696 shares. Northern Tru invested in 0.69% or 25.21M shares. Telos Management Inc has 1.42% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Field And Main Bank & Trust has invested 1.77% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 51,000 shares. 25,948 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Management Lp. Rdl Fin holds 14,461 shares.

More notable recent Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “Vonage Holdings Corporation: Vonage Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Highlighted By Strong Business Service Revenue Growth – The Wall Street Transcript” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vonage -5.7% after Q4 growth falls short – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Vonage (VG) Tops Q2 EPS by 5c, Revenues BEat; Provies Q3 Business Outlook – StreetInsider.com” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vonage Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.