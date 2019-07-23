As Vonage Hldgs (VG) Market Valuation Rose, Kerrisdale Advisers Raised by $17.00 Million Its Holding; Alibaba Group Hldg (BABA) Holder Essex Financial Services Has Boosted Position

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 739.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 1.70 million shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.93 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.38 million, up from 230,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.36. About 1.46M shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has risen 2.68% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as its Business Communications Partner; 07/05/2018 – Industry Veteran Reginald Scales Joins Vonage as SVP, Mid-Market Sales; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR, EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENTS, $0.12; 29/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and Enterprise Segments; 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 7.0C; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q REV. $254M, EST. $251.7M

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg (BABA) by 24.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 4,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,361 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, up from 17,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $462.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $177.79. About 16.60M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – Alibaba wants more Japanese products in Chinese customers’ hands; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding Sees FY19 Revenue Growth Topping 60%; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS NO LONGER SHORT ON ALIBABA – CNBC; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 12/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL ALSO IN TALKS WITH SEVERAL GLOBAL AND CHINESE INVESTORS; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app Ele.me; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – ELE.ME WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN ITS OWN BRAND AND WORK CLOSELY WITH ITS EXISTING PARTNERS AND MERCHANTS; 28/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chinese coworking firm Ucommune seeks $200 mln in financing; 20/03/2018 – Henderson China Opportunities Exits HKEX, Buys More Alibaba

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Stocks Top Investors Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Anheuser Busch Inbev Preps Biggest IPO Of 2019 In Hong Kong – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “What Alibaba’s Second HK Listing Means – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stifel Adds Alibaba To Select List, Sees 40% Upside Potential – Benzinga” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks to Buy This Summer Earnings Season – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $330.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Tfs Intl Div Appreciation by 5,955 shares to 4,554 shares, valued at $294,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 16,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,370 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).