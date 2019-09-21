As Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Share Price Declined, Peoples Financial Services Boosted by $395,200 Its Position; Poplar Forest Capital Has Cut Holding in Kroger Co (KR) as Stock Value Declined

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 111,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 2.28 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.49 million, down from 2.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $25.68. About 7.89 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Partners With U.K.’s Ocado (Video); 17/05/2018 – Kroger Partners with Ocado to Serve Customers Anything, Anytime, Anywhere in U.S; 09/04/2018 – Walmart, Kroger and Meíjer Fresh Produce Leaders featured at Organic Produce Summit 2018 – Retailer Roundtable; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: HIGHER LABOR COSTS DROVE UP EXPENSES; 09/03/2018 – KROGER CINCINNATI/DAYTON ASSOCIATES RATIFY CONTRACT WITH UFCW; 23/05/2018 – Kroger and Home Chef to Join Forces to Revolutionize Mealtime; 17/05/2018 – U.S grocer Kroger signs deal to use Ocado’s home delivery tech; 24/05/2018 – lmagination TV Inc. Announces Sponsors for the First Ever “Music Bash at Taste of Cincinnati™” Sunday, May 27, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Kroger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Peoples Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) by 130.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peoples Financial Services Corp bought 24,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 43,662 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $713,000, up from 18,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peoples Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.85. About 3.38 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – Vodafone chief bows out after ‘remarkable transformation’; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Vodafone at ‘BBB+’/Stable on Announced Liberty Global Transaction; 15/05/2018 – Vittorio Colao rang the changes at Vodafone – not on a BlackBerry; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – MERGER OF BHARTI INFRATEL AND INDUS TOWERS: CREATING A LISTED PAN-INDIA TOWER COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – Fired-Up Deutsche Telekom CEO Lashes Out at Vodafone-Liberty M&A; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES UNITYMEDIA’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 11/05/2018 – MANDATE: Vodafone USD Multi-Tranche Bond Roadshow May 16-22; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty Deal Gets Reaction From Competitors (Video); 20/04/2018 – VODAFONE ENDS PARTNER-MARKET AGREEMENT WITH AFRIMAX GROUP

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Kroger removes free publications from stores, causing one company to shut down print edition – Cincinnati Business Courier” on August 27, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Kroger could become target of activist investor, analyst says – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kroger Earnings Preview: What to Watch – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kroger +1% after solid quarter – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 67 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 622.19 million shares or 0.93% less from 628.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Court Place Advsrs Llc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 20,581 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp invested in 9.14 million shares. Lincoln Natl Corp reported 15,914 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg reported 198,451 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cwm Lc has invested 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Fjarde Ap owns 254,619 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 1.38 million are held by Principal Fincl Grp. 165,358 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset. Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Fincl has invested 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Amer Registered Investment Advisor accumulated 18,535 shares or 0.23% of the stock. 375,053 are held by Glenmede Trust Na. First Mercantile invested in 0.02% or 7,436 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 0.04% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 376,171 shares. Hayek Kallen Invest Management stated it has 26,775 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 36,523 shares for 0% of their portfolio.