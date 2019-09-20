As Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Share Price Declined, Holder Peoples Financial Services Boosted Holding; Focused Wealth Management Raised Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holding by $867,856; Market Valuation Rose

Peoples Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) by 130.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peoples Financial Services Corp bought 24,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 43,662 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $713,000, up from 18,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peoples Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.84. About 3.07M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL; 27/03/2018 – FITCH: GREEK TELECOM CONSOLIDATION COULD SPUR MARKET CONVERGENCE; 08/05/2018 – James Fontanella-Khan: Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal – exclusive with @NicFildes and @ArashMassoudi; 10/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Vodafone Group tipped to show strong full year earnings; 13/04/2018 – ITALY’S OPEN FIBER SAYS HAS EXTENDED ULTRABROADBAND ACCORD WITH VODAFONE TO COVER 271 ITALIAN CITIES; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Puts Unitymedia Ratings On Watch Pos On Vodafone News; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – MERGER OF BHARTI INFRATEL AND INDUS TOWERS: CREATING A LISTED PAN-INDIA TOWER COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone and Liberty Global deal is ‘a total win for consumers,’ says Liberty CEO; 29/03/2018 – VODAFONE – QATAR FOUNDATION COMPLETS ACQUISITION OF VODAFONE EUROPE’S STAKE IN JV COMPANY – VODAFONE, QATAR FOUNDATION – THAT CONTROLS VODAFONE QATAR; 09/05/2018 – UPC Holding BV (“UPC Holding”), UPCB Finance IV Limited (“UPCB lV”) and UPCB Finance Vll Limited (“UPCB Vll”) announce agreement to sell certain assets to Vodafone Group plc (“Vodafone”)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 22.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 19,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 108,542 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.82M, up from 88,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $52.76. About 6.64M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit To Buy Ipreo for $1.855B From Private Equity Funds Managed by Blackstone Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division; 05/04/2018 – ALZETTE INVESTMENT OWNED BY ENTITIES ADVISED BY AFFILIATES OF BLACKSTONE GROUP ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO BUY 16.56 PCT STAKE IN HISPANIA HIS.MC FOR 315.4 MLN EUROS; 18/05/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone plans sale of remaining stake in Hilton- Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE REIT BUYS CANYON INDUSTRIAL PORTFOLIO FOR $1.8B; 12/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE REAL ESTATE INCOME TRUST BUYS $1.8B CANYON; 07/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE TO BUY GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST FOR $7.6B IN CASH; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES TO BE BOUGHT BY BLACKSTONE FOR; 09/05/2018 – HFF REAL ESTATE LTD – HFF TEAM REPRESENTED SELLER BLACKSTONE, IN THE TRANSACTION; 27/05/2018 – INVESTA OFFICE FUND GETS PROPOSAL FROM BLACKSTONE AT A$5.25/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q EPS 53c

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Selling Vodafone: Mistakes Made And Lessons Learned – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday, Aug 30 – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Vodafone & Telecom Italia to Merge Telecom Towers in Italy – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “At 22-Year Lows, Vodafone Looks Like A Bargain – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Vodafone Group Are Surging Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 165 investors sold BX shares while 113 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 203.90 million shares or 29.58% less from 289.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 341 shares. 8,118 are owned by Next Fin Grp Incorporated. New York-based Ulysses Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.59% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Mirae Asset Invs Ltd invested in 46,569 shares. Eaton Vance reported 37,565 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Research Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 9,511 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Gru Llp accumulated 0.01% or 625,894 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 172,827 shares in its portfolio. Natl Asset Mgmt accumulated 26,172 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Bailard holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 8,737 shares. The Indiana-based Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.35% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Usca Ria Ltd Liability has 0.39% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Arrowgrass Capital Prtn (Us) Lp reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Welch & Forbes holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 4,700 shares. Fiduciary Tru reported 0.01% stake.

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Blackstone (BX), Apollo (APO) Said to Eye Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) Stake – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone closes biggest-ever $20.5B real-estate fund – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Blackstone (BX) Said to be in Talks to Buy MGM Resorts’ (MGM) Bellagio, MGM Grand – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone And Tallgrass Further Discredit The MLP Model – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone starts notes offering and tender offer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $374.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 5,930 shares to 98,137 shares, valued at $8.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,225 shares, and cut its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.