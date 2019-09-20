As Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Market Valuation Declined, Lincluden Management LTD Boosted Stake; At&T (T) Holding Boosted by Hanson Mcclain Inc

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 23,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 322,646 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.27M, up from 298,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.78. About 1.99 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $22 Billion; 09/05/2018 – UNITYMEDIA GMBH (“UNITYMEDIA”), UNITYMEDIA HESSEN GMBH & CO. KG (“UNITYMEDIA HESSEN”) AND UNITYMEDIA NRW GMBH (“UNITYMEDIA NRW”) ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT TO SELL THE UNITYMEDIA GROUP (AS DEFINED BELOW) TO; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone’s Liberty Global Bid Will Make EU Weigh Multi-Play; 18/04/2018 – KKR TO CONTINUE AS A MINORITY SHAREHOLDER WITH CLOSE TO 6 PCT STAKE IN MERGED CO; MERGED CO TO BE VALUED OVER $16 BLN – CNBC TV18 CITING; 06/03/2018 – U.K. Telecoms Regulator Investigates Vodafone, Three Over Net Neutrality -FT; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE – ONLY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER BETWEEN VODAFONE INDIA, IDEA CELLULAR TWO BUSINESSES WILL CEASE TO OPERATE AS DISTINCT AND COMPETING ENTITIES; 09/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Oper Pft EUR4.3B; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone’s TV deal shows price can be right for more than the buyer

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 34,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 414,210 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.88 million, up from 379,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $37.44. About 21.46M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/03/2018 – AT&T, Justice Department Clash Over Merits of Time Warner Deal; 28/03/2018 – Debt clause puts AT&T at risk of $1.1bn payout; 02/04/2018 – CRN: AT&T’s Move Toward White Box Switches Signals Faster Innovation For Partners; 07/05/2018 – RT @JCMcCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 05/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio expects IPO to raise up to $653 mln; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 26/04/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s Comeback, AT&T’s Quagmire, Ceridian’s Debut — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – RCN CEO Holanda Testifies AT&T Merger Will Disadvantage Rivals; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$40.75 BLN; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO testifies that the company’s bid for Time Warner would benefit consumers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oarsman Capital has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 22.82M shares. Personal Advsrs invested in 0.44% or 1.28 million shares. Synovus Corp holds 0.62% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 1.24 million shares. Amica Retiree Med stated it has 37,321 shares. Leisure Capital Mngmt owns 0.74% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 25,258 shares. Whittier Trust Commerce Of Nevada Incorporated owns 226,292 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0.18% stake. Lenox Wealth Mgmt has 5,409 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Kwmg Ltd Liability Co holds 0.6% or 73,948 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md owns 35.63 million shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Moreover, Orca Invest Management Limited has 0.49% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.97% or 1.27M shares. C Ww Wide Grp Inc A S owns 0.02% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 58,095 shares. C M Bidwell And Assocs has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 29,513 shares to 473,261 shares, valued at $52.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 74,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06M shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Fortive’s (NYSE:FTV) Share Price Deserve to Gain 35%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T CEO met with Elliott – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HBO Max gets ‘Big Bang’ reruns – AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T Revised Model Based On Elliott Management Plan: $59.41 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Closing of Public Offering of Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Vodafone Group is a Top 10 SAFE International Dividend Stock (VOD) – Nasdaq” published on May 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Should Vodafone Shareholders Expect A Dividend Cut? – Seeking Alpha” on October 29, 2018. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “At 22-Year Lows, Vodafone Looks Like A Bargain – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cinedigm Acquires North America Rights for Action-Packed Thriller “AWAKE” on Digital and VOD August 16 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.