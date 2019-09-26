As Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Riggs Asset Managment Company Has Decreased Stake by $604,304; Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Shareholder Blackstone Group LP Upped Its Holding by $5.56 Million as Share Price Declined

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 158,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5.51 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195.90M, up from 5.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $36.34. About 900,517 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95

Riggs Asset Managment Company decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 91.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company sold 37,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 3,393 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55,000, down from 41,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.84. About 2.51 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Expects Organic Adjusted Ebitda Growth of 1%-5% in FY 2019; 05/03/2018 LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO: TALKS WITH VODAFONE ARE ONGOING; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX; 05/04/2018 – Ofcom: Vodafone Won 50 MHz of 3.4 GHz Spectrum for GBP378.2 Mln; 08/05/2018 – REG-TELESTE’S SUBSIDIARY CABLEWAY SIGNS A NEW THREE-YEAR PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH VODAFONE GERMANY; 21/05/2018 – Asavie: Vodafone Launches IoT Express Giving Irish Businesses Access to its Global Internet of Things Network; 21/05/2018 – Economic Times: Airtel, Vodafone and Jio bet on blockchain to cut costs, push revenue; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE WILL BECOME EUROPE’S LEADING NEXT GENERATION NETWORK OWNER, SERVING LARGEST NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS AND HOUSEHOLDS ACROSS EU.”; 18/04/2018 – BRIEF-Bharti lnfratel, lndus Towers Merger In Final Stages- CNBC TV18 Citing; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD PROPOSED NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM IN INDIA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold BXMT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 75.24 million shares or 6.96% more from 70.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco holds 1.50 million shares. Dean Mgmt owns 16,804 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0.03% or 123,896 shares in its portfolio. Maine-based Hm Payson And Co has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 11,700 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Sei Invs Comm holds 0% or 9,923 shares. 38,432 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Putnam Fl Investment Management reported 1.22% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Dean Inv Assoc Limited invested in 69,258 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Voloridge Inv reported 0.11% stake. Wellington Shields And Com Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.47% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Lpl Fin Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Bessemer Grp Inc Inc reported 4,471 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Rech Advsrs has 0.03% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Americold Rlty Tr by 50,000 shares to 475,700 shares, valued at $15.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avrobio Inc by 1.48M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Amalgamated Bk New York N Y.

