As Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Valuation Declined, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Cut Holding; U S Global Investors Has Lifted Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Position by $8.47 Million as Market Value Rose

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 61.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 432,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 267,785 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87 million, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.82. About 3.52M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Vodafone Group PLC Otlk To Neg; Afrms Rtg; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone burnishes champion credentials; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 09/05/2018 – CASH FROM VODAFONE WOULD GO TO BUYBACKS AT CURRENT LEVELS: CEO; 03/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – COMPLETION OF SALE OF VODAFONE’S STANDALONE TOWER BUSINESS IN INDIA; 29/03/2018 – VODAFONE – QATAR FOUNDATION COMPLETS ACQUISITION OF VODAFONE EUROPE’S STAKE IN JV COMPANY – VODAFONE, QATAR FOUNDATION – THAT CONTROLS VODAFONE QATAR; 15/05/2018 – Colao to leave Vodafone after 10 years; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover Liberty Global assets; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE – ALL PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF 11.15% STAKE WILL BE FOR BENEFIT OF ENTITY RESULTING FROM MERGER OF VODAFONE INDIA AND IDEA GROUP; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI INFRATEL -BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE WILL JOINTLY CONTROL THE COMBINED COMPANY

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 84.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 169,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 370,623 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.80 million, up from 201,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $57.86. About 4.27M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 19/03/2018 – DELTA TO CANCEL SOME FLIGHTS AT NY HUBS AHEAD OF NOR’EASTER; 18/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Delta flight makes emergency landing at Atlanta airport after smoke reported in engine; 04/04/2018 – DAL: @Delta confirms it’s website chat service was involved in a cyber incident, potentially compromising customer payment information; 02/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: AIRLINES WON’T TRIM CAPACITY IN SUMMER TRAVEL SEASON; 05/04/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: Hazmat is responding to @columbusairport after a bag was found leaking a substance in the @Delta baggage…; 19/05/2018 – DELTA AIR SEEKS DELAY STARTING 2ND MIAMI-HAVANA FLIGHT; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SAYS EXPECTING TO DELIVER EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.65 – $0.75 FOR MARCH QUARTER – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines revenue soars, but profit dented by fuel price, storms; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE DELTA AIR LINES STAKE UP 1% TO 53.5M SHRS AS OF 1Q

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $208.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iag Us 04/18/19 C3 (Call) (NYSE:IAG) by 247,200 shares to 2,800 shares, valued at $154,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 14,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,558 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

