As Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Stock Value Declined, Scotia Capital Lifted Stake by $2.52 Million; Security National Trust Co Decreased Its Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Position by $369,600 as Valuation Declined

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 76.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112,000, down from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $105.68. About 47,574 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.09% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’s Business-Products Division — Deal Digest; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO – MAINTAINS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – CHARLES K. CROVITZ, CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF ESSENDANT, WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, GOT LETTER FROM ESSENDANT INDICATING ESSENDANT’S BOARD DETERMINED STAPLES’ $11.50/SHARE IN CASH PROPOSAL WAS NOT A “SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q EPS $1.20; 16/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Co expected to post earnings of $1.32 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Essendant Confirms Receipt Of Two Proposals: An Unsolicited All-Cash Offer From Staples, Inc. And A Contingent Cash Payment From Genuine Parts Company As An Enhancement To The Agreed Upon Merger; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.72, REV VIEW $18.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Holders to Own About 51% of Combined Company

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 157.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 139,996 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 228,794 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, up from 88,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.69. About 1.55 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – MERGER OF BHARTI INFRATEL AND INDUS TOWERS; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TO SELL OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, HUNGARY, ROMANIA AND THE CZECH REPUBLIC TO VODAFONE; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVAL, WITH COMPLETION ANTICIPATED AROUND MIDDLE OF CALENDAR 2019; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone weighs on Britain’s FTSE after CEO steps down; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE INDIA SERVICE REVENUE DOWN 18.7%*, EBITDA DOWN 34.5%*; MERGER WITH IDEA CELLULAR EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN JUNE; 09/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Vodafone Acquires Liberty Global’s Continental Assets; 15/05/2018 – Vittorio Colao rang the changes at Vodafone – not on a BlackBerry; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VODAFONE AG OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 24/04/2018 – Finalists for 10th Annual Vodafone Americas Foundation Wireless Innovation Project Revealed; 13/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM- VODAFONE LIMITED HAS BEEN ALLOCATED SPECTRUM FREQUENCIES 3410 – 3460 MHZ

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.04% or 124,661 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Guggenheim Limited owns 41,777 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 82,295 are held by Aperio Group Ltd Liability. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt holds 0.1% or 10,696 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt stated it has 51,797 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Monroe Commercial Bank Trust Mi reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). State Bank Of America Corporation De reported 5.75 million shares stake. Toronto Dominion Bank accumulated 106,491 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen accumulated 385,943 shares. Verity & Verity Ltd Company has 46,269 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Ifrah Finance Ser Inc stated it has 4,558 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. 163,191 are owned by Regions Fin. Hamilton Point Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 14,890 shares or 0.75% of the stock. The Michigan-based World Asset has invested 0.07% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC).

Security National Trust Co, which manages about $311.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,060 shares to 13,190 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,539 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.67 earnings per share, up 5.03% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.59 per share. GPC’s profit will be $243.91M for 15.82 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.47% EPS growth.

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 11,570 shares to 118,445 shares, valued at $6.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 8,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,257 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

