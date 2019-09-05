As Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Trimmed by $475,200 Its Stake; As Zendesk (ZEN) Valuation Declined, Dorsal Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $4.25 Million

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 26,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 353,062 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42M, down from 379,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $18.85. About 2.64 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 30/03/2018 – VODAFONE SHARED SERVICES PLANS OUTSOURCING FACILITIES: MENA; 16/05/2018 – VODAFONE TO REDEEM IN FULL 5.45% NOTES DUE 2019; 03/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – COMPLETION OF IDEA’S SALE OF ITS STANDALONE TOWER BUSINESS TO ATC IS ALSO EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF THIS CALENDAR YEAR; 29/03/2018 – VODAFONE – PARTNER MARKET AGREEMENT ENSURES VODAFONE QATAR WILL CONTINUE TO USE VODAFONE BRAND AND BENEFIT FROM EXPERTISE AND ASSETS OF VODAFONE GROUP; 18/04/2018 – KKR TO CONTINUE AS A MINORITY SHAREHOLDER WITH CLOSE TO 6 PCT STAKE IN MERGED CO; MERGED CO TO BE VALUED OVER $16 BLN – CNBC TV18 CITING; 19/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Competition Authority opposes Vodafone attempt at injunction on Altice/TVI deal; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL `UNACCEPTABLE’; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group: Deal Worth Around EUR18.4 Bln; 12/04/2018 – VODAFONE AND SAP JOIN HANDS TO POWER THE ADOPTION OF INDUSTRIAL IOT; 30/04/2018 – VODAFONE QATAR 4Q REV. 532M RIYALS

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.00M, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $80.38. About 893,105 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43 million and $562.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 24,595 shares to 389,063 shares, valued at $13.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vodafone’s 8%+ Yield Makes It Very Attractive – Seeking Alpha” on December 02, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “What a 40% Dividend Cut Means for Vodafone – Motley Fool” published on May 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vodafone: This Selloff Is Overdone – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2018. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Should Vodafone Shareholders Expect A Dividend Cut? – Seeking Alpha” published on October 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Allot: The Undercover SaaS Player – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.