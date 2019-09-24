As Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Stock Price Declined, Riggs Asset Managment Company Decreased Its Position; Essex Investment Management Co Increases Holding in Axt Com (AXTI)

Riggs Asset Managment Company decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 91.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company sold 37,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 3,393 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55,000, down from 41,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.77. About 2.40 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 04/04/2018 – Tealium’s Digital Velocity Conference Goes Global, Kick-Starting in New York; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – CLOSES US$11.5 BLN SEC-REGISTERED BOND OFFERING; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY, ROMANIA; 27/04/2018 – REG-Anoto establishes new agreements with Vodafone and Welsh Ambulance; 02/05/2018 – ITV: TalkTalk, Vodafone and Virgin Mobile poor performers in customer service; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy Liberty Assets in Germany, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA – FY 18 EBITDA AT 77.66 BLN RUPEES; FY18 SERVICE REV AT 348.55 BLN RUPEES, DOWN 18.9 PCT; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE’S VOD.L COLAO SAYS CHAPTER VODAFONE STARTING TO WRITE IS NEW, WILL TAKE FIVE YEARS TO BE WRITTEN; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI INFRATEL: VODAFONE TO BE ISSUED WITH 783.1M COMBINED CO; 11/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – IF DEAL WITH VODAFONE TERMINATES BECAUSE CONDITION TO GET ANTITRUST APPROVAL IS NOT MET, CO TO BE PAID COMPENSATORY PAYMENT OF EUR 250 MLN

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Axt Inc Com (AXTI) by 47.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 135,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.22% . The hedge fund held 422,477 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67 million, up from 287,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Axt Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.56M market cap company. It closed at $3.72 lastly. It is down 43.44% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AXTI News: 25/04/2018 – AXT 1Q EPS 7c; 11/04/2018 – AXT Completes First Phase of New Factory in Dingxing, China; 11/04/2018 – AXT Inc. Lowers 1Q Guidance; 24/04/2018 – AXT Short-Interest Ratio Rises 33% to 7 Days; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management LLC Exits Position in AXT; 11/04/2018 – AXT Cuts Guidance Due to Government-Ordered Factory Shutdowns in Beijing Related to Air Pollutio; 11/04/2018 – AXT, Inc. Updates Expectations for the First Quarter 2018; 14/03/2018 AXT Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – AXT INC – COMPLETED FIRST PHASE OF FACILITIZATION OF ITS NEW MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN DINGXING, CHINA; 11/04/2018 – AXT: Demand Remains Soli

Riggs Asset Managment Company, which manages about $300.44 million and $178.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gs Software Index (IGV) by 10,552 shares to 26,051 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 36,864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Enhance Short Mat Active (MINT).

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $728.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biolife Solutions Inc Com New (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 77,059 shares to 224,623 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr Gold Min by 141,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,702 shares, and cut its stake in Insulet Corp Com (NASDAQ:PODD).

