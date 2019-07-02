As Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Stock Price Declined, Holder P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $7.78 Million; American Elec Pwr Co Com (AEP) Shareholder Pggm Investments Has Decreased Its Position by $2.69 Million as Stock Price Rose

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 61.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 432,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 267,785 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87 million, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.24. About 2.53M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 12/04/2018 – NZ REGULATOR LAYS CHARGES AGAINST VODAFONE FOR FIBREX ADS; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Qatar: VODAFONE QATAR TO INSPIRE A MOVEMENT TO SAY “SHUKRAN” IN THE HOLY MONTH OF RAMADAN – Doha, 15 May 2018:; 12/04/2018 – VODAFONE AND SAP JOIN HANDS TO POWER THE ADOPTION OF INDUSTRIAL IOT; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Pretax Pft EUR3.88B; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY, ROMANIA; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, IF IT IS TO RECEIVE ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL, WOULD REQUIRE STRICT CONDITIONS – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND; 21/05/2018 – Vodafone Qatar Obtains $250 Million Facility for Network Rollout; 10/05/2018 – MEDIAPRO IN TALKS WITH TEL ITALIA, VODAFONE RE SOCCER TV RIGHTS; 15/05/2018 – End of an era as Vodafone boss Colao makes way for protege Read

Pggm Investments decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc Com (AEP) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments sold 32,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,402 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 64,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $89.39. About 1.25 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC SEES 2018 ESTIMATED EPS ON A GAAP BASIS $3.71 TO $3.91; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES WIND CATCHER REGULATORY DECISIONS IN MAY, JUNE; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Rev $4B; 02/04/2018 – American Electric Power Seeks Bids for Coal; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER – SEEING POSITIVE ECONOMIC INDICATORS IN REGIONS CO SERVES; 03/05/2018 – AEP GENERATION SEEKS BIDS FOR CARDINAL, CONESVILLE POWER PLANTS; 13/04/2018 – AEP ANNOUNCES LOUISIANA SETTLEMENT IN EMAILED STATEMENT

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Henry Schein Inc Com (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 50,000 shares to 310,397 shares, valued at $18.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv Com (NYSE:FIS) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,274 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc Com (NYSE:CMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.04M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 0.52% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 5.33 million are held by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,050 shares. Bokf Na holds 122,276 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker invested 0.01% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Oppenheimer Commerce has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 46,803 shares. Mathes Company Incorporated holds 0.2% or 4,625 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 485 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has 0.01% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Duncker Streett & holds 5,009 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Hussman Strategic reported 1,000 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James & Associates has invested 0.1% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Hexavest Inc holds 0.73% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 688,551 shares.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.01 per share. AEP’s profit will be $493.43M for 22.35 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tribune Media Co by 879,795 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $71.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 187,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL).