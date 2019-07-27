As Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Stock Declined, Shareholder Hrt Financial Has Lowered by $2.51 Million Its Holding; Consolidated Investment Group Maintains Position in Equinix (EQIX)

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $488.81. About 518,952 shares traded or 42.91% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Hrt Financial Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 87.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc sold 139,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,386 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $352,000, down from 159,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.89B market cap company. The stock increased 11.42% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $18.25. About 10.53 million shares traded or 141.41% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 08/03/2018 – BOOKING HOLDINGS – BOARD NOMINATED FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT JUNE ANNUAL MEETING NICK READ, GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF VODAFONE GROUP PLC; 29/05/2018 – Portugal antitrust body rejects Altice remedies in Media Capital deal; 11/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: As the head of the #Monopolkommission the # Vodafone # Unitymedia Deal; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Deal to Buy Liberty Global European Assets; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE IN TALKS WITH EGYPT TO INVEST IN FIBER INFRASTRUCTURE; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group 4Q Organic Service Revenue Up 1.4%; 26/04/2018 – Fitch: lnfratel-lndus Merger Reflects India Telco Cash Pressure; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA: KUMAR MANGALAM BIRLA WILL BE NON-EXEC CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 – Vodafone at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 23/04/2018 – OneIndia: Idea-Vodafone Merger: DIPP is considering Idea’s seeks to raise FDI limit to 100%

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $644.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 9,451 shares to 28,439 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 21,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,813 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Bancorp Of New York Mellon, New York-based fund reported 782,203 shares. Franklin Resources Inc accumulated 468,182 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd owns 0.08% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 28,574 shares. Fil stated it has 0.08% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 4,871 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Regions Fincl Corp has 214 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.02% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Ci Invs invested in 0.14% or 53,232 shares. 24,703 were accumulated by Sands Capital Mgmt. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia reported 797 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys has invested 0.16% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 18,188 shares. Farallon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 416,759 shares. Private Wealth Limited Co holds 729 shares.