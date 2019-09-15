As Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Stock Declined, Holder Wade G W & Decreased Its Holding; As Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Stock Rose, Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Lowered by $532,900 Its Holding

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 33.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 145,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 282,447 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.61M, down from 427,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.98. About 3.10 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA: KUMAR MANGALAM BIRLA WILL BE NON-EXEC CHAIRMAN; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 11/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – IF DEAL WITH VODAFONE TERMINATES BECAUSE CONDITION TO GET ANTITRUST APPROVAL IS NOT MET, CO TO BE PAID COMPENSATORY PAYMENT OF EUR 250 MLN; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE WILL JOINTLY CONTROL COMBINED COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – British-based Vodafone will buy some European assets of U.S. cable company Liberty Global for $21.8 billion; 29/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE GROUP AND VODAFONE QATAR HAVE ENTERED INTO A FIVE YEAR PARTNER MARKET AGREEMENT; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Expects Organic Adjusted Ebitda Growth of 1%-5% in FY 2019; 12/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – TO CONSIDER POTENTIAL FOR A DARK FIBRE REMEDY AS PART OF FURTHER MARKET REVIEW; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VODAFONE GROUP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI INFRATEL LTD BHRI.NS – BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE WILL HAVE EQUAL RIGHTS IN THE COMBINED COMPANY

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 7,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 167,702 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.30 million, down from 175,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $78.49. About 645,470 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 97,139 shares to 100,903 shares, valued at $9.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 10,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,931 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Allot: The Undercover SaaS Player – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, VOD – Nasdaq” published on October 10, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “The Movie Studio Launches OTT Platform and App on Google Play Store and Apple App Store – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cinedigm Acquires North America Rights for Action-Packed Thriller “AWAKE” on Digital and VOD August 16 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.93M for 17.37 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tempur Sealy: When The Risk-Reward Pays Off – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tempur Sealy Announces Plans To Add Approximately 700 New U.S. Positions – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tempur Sealy -4% after results disappoint – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tempur Sealy +5% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.