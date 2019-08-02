As Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Stock Declined, Holder Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Cut Position; Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Stock Declined While Franklin Resources Trimmed by $75.53 Million Its Holding

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 1.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 12.33 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $725.42 million, down from 13.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $53.68. About 1.45 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 10/05/2018 – Alcoa and Rio Tinto to Invest Combined C$55M Cash Over Next 3 Years; 27/03/2018 – SEC: Rio Tinto, Former Top Executives Charged with Fraud – Worldwide Mining Company Alleged to Have Inflated Asset Values; 20/03/2018 – Rio Tinto fears impact of trade war concerns despite tariff exemptions; 20/03/2018 – GLENCORE – ACQUIRE RIO TINTO’S 82% INTEREST IN HAIL CREEK COAL MINE AND ADJACENT COAL RE; 27/03/2018 – RIO TINTO TO SELL ALL 80% INTEREST IN KESTREL COAL MINE; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA GOVT REMAINS IN TALKS WITH RIO TINTO RIO.L ON BUYING ITS 40 PCT STAKE IN GRASBERG MINE CONTRACT – FREEPORT CEO; 27/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Sells Last Coal Assets (Video); 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto 1Q Pilbara Iron-ore Shipments 80.3M Tons, Up 5% On-year; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO 1Q MINED COPPER OUTPUT 139.3K TONS; EST. 143K; 30/04/2018 – ASIC TAKES FURTHER ACTION VS RIO TINTO LIMITED & FORMER CEO

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 26,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 353,062 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, down from 379,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.28. About 2.98 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – Colao to leave Vodafone after 10 years; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES UNITYMEDIA’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 12/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – COS LIKELY TO PURCHASE DARK FIBRE (TALKTALK, THREE, VODAFONE) SAID SERVICE AT HIGHER BANDWIDTHS WOULD BE SIGNIFICANTLY MORE USEFUL TO THEM; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Raises Dividend to 10.23C Vs 10.03C; 09/05/2018 – UPC Holding BV (“UPC Holding”), UPCB Finance IV Limited (“UPCB lV”) and UPCB Finance Vll Limited (“UPCB Vll”) announce agreement to sell certain assets to Vodafone Group plc (“Vodafone”); 03/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – COMPLETION OF SALE OF VODAFONE’S STANDALONE TOWER BUSINESS IN INDIA; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $23 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Vodafone Group: Merger of Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers; 27/03/2018 – VODAFONE ZAMBIA TO START VOICE-OVER DATA SERVICES WITHIN 3 MOS; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – STRONG GROWTH IN ORGANIC ADJUSTED EBITDA, UP 11.8%* TO EUR 14.7 BLN AND EXCEEDING GUIDANCE FOR ‘AROUND 10%’ ORGANIC GROWTH

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43 million and $562.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 24,595 shares to 389,063 shares, valued at $13.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

