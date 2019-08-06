As Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Stock Declined, Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Increased by $8.60 Million Its Position; Advisor Partners Trimmed Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) as Stock Price Declined

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 7,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 22,757 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $68.8. About 11.15M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – Broadcom abandons Qualcomm takeover bid after Trump block. via @verge; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – PAUL JACOBS WILL NOT BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT QUALCOMM’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON MARCH 23, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims Weds. on Two Patents in Apple Dispute in ITC Investigation But Not District Court Case; 06/03/2018 – ISS CONTINUES RECOMMEND FOUR BROADCOM NOMINEES TO QCOM BOARD; 16/03/2018 – Jacobs Bid Seen as Highly Unlikely to Go Anywhere; 07/03/2018 – Rival chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom are in a back-and-forth that can only be described as a soap opera:; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Broadcom CFIUS Response ‘Deliberately Seeking to Mislead Shareholders’; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Violated CFIUS Order During Qualcomm Bid Review: CFIUS Letter; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Says All 10 Board Nominees Elected — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Treasury cites national security and competition for 5G as risks in Qualcomm-Broadcom tie-up

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 477,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 6.30 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.51 million, up from 5.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $17.89. About 2.84 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVAL, WITH COMPLETION ANTICIPATED AROUND MIDDLE OF CALENDAR 2019; 06/03/2018 – U.K. Telecoms Regulator Investigates Vodafone, Three Over Net Neutrality -FT; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone CEO’s Departure Overshadows Earnings, Revenue Beat — Earnings Review; 13/03/2018 – Vodafone Launches Mobile Security Solution Built on Asavie Moda Platform for SME Sector; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Deal to Buy Liberty Global European Assets; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone CEO Vittorio Colao to Depart After a Decade — 3rd Update; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – KUMAR MANGALAM BIRLA WILL BE NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF MERGED COMPANY; 13/04/2018 – ITALY’S OPEN FIBER SAYS HAS EXTENDED ULTRABROADBAND ACCORD WITH VODAFONE TO COVER 271 ITALIAN CITIES; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 Billion

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.5% or 21,627 shares in its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Board has invested 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Caprock Group Inc has invested 0.17% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Seabridge Invest Advsrs Limited Company invested in 400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Walter Keenan Consulting Co Mi Adv has 21,788 shares. The California-based Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.26% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Element Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.11% or 62,705 shares. Benedict Financial Advisors holds 1.35% or 54,579 shares in its portfolio. Sei Comm stated it has 329,602 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Parnassus Investments Ca has 0.52% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bollard Gru Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 2.79M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Fincl Management Pro reported 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Dearborn Prtnrs Llc invested 1.54% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). First Retail Bank invested 0.11% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00 million and $779.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1,829 shares to 11,913 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.

