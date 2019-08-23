As Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Shares Declined, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Lowered Holding; Greenwood Capital Associates Trimmed Its Holding in Walmart (WMT) by $890,557 as Stock Price Rose

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 13.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 9,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 60,933 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94M, down from 70,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.83. About 5.10M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 04/05/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: LATEST: Flipkart board approves $15 billion deal with Walmart; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- WALMART AND BUYOUT FIRMS IN TALKS OVER SOLUTIONS TO BRAZIL TAX ISSUES; 08/03/2018 – Walmart Associates in Texas To Receive Approximately $62.6 Million in Cash Bonuses; 14/03/2018 – Walmart will offer grocery delivery in more than 100 metro areas amid pressure from Amazon, Target and Instacart; 15/03/2018 – Huynh alleges Walmart has been mislabeling products so that third-party vendors were paid lower commissions, among other “violations of the law.”; 04/05/2018 – Walmart Seeking to Buy Stake in Indian E-Commerce Giant FlipKart; 26/03/2018 – Caixin: Walmart Closes Doors to Alipay in Western China; 22/05/2018 – Small-shop owners vow to show Walmart the door; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart may rope in Alphabet for India’s Flipkart’s acquisition plan – Economic Times; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc analyzed 26,400 shares as the company's stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 353,062 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, down from 379,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $49.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.29. About 2.86 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43 million and $562.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 24,595 shares to 389,063 shares, valued at $13.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

