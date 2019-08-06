As Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Shares Declined, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Trimmed Position; Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Forte Capital Has Decreased Position by $654,444 as Stock Price Declined

Forte Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 22.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc sold 12,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 43,007 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 55,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 12.21M shares traded or 46.52% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Statement on Trump Administration Initiative to Reduce Drug Costs; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2’ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08; 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 1.74M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 21.80M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $396.31 million, down from 23.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.86. About 3.08M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 12/04/2018 – VODAFONE NZ WILL DEFEND FIBREX CHARGES; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Vodafone’s Baa1 Ratings On Review For Downgrade; 30/04/2018 – VODAFONE QATAR 4Q REV. 532M RIYALS; 09/05/2018 – Opening Quote: Vodafone goes bananas; Imperial; `Spoons; 09/05/2018 – UPC Holding BV (“UPC Holding”), UPCB Finance IV Limited (“UPCB lV”) and UPCB Finance Vll Limited (“UPCB Vll”) announce agreement to sell certain assets to Vodafone Group plc (“Vodafone”); 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL; 05/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED HAS WON ALL 40 MHZ OF 2.3 GHZ SPECTRUM AVAILABLE, AT A COST OF £205.9 MLN; 03/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – COMPLETION OF SALE OF VODAFONE’S STANDALONE TOWER BUSINESS IN INDIA; 15/05/2018 – Permanent Digital Revolution Faces Vodafone’s New Boss–Heard on the Street; 29/03/2018 – VODAFONE – QATAR FOUNDATION COMPLETS ACQUISITION OF VODAFONE EUROPE’S STAKE IN JV COMPANY – VODAFONE, QATAR FOUNDATION – THAT CONTROLS VODAFONE QATAR

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 0.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.21 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boys Arnold Inc has 0.56% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 69,958 shares. Proffitt And Goodson Incorporated stated it has 0.19% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Charles Schwab Management invested in 10.82M shares or 0.37% of the stock. Security National Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested in 0.98% or 15,693 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd owns 14,721 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Olstein Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 1.57% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hilltop Hldg Inc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Nomura has invested 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Perigon Wealth Management Lc has 0.33% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The California-based Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd has invested 0.06% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.3% or 42,053 shares in its portfolio. Sterneck Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 5,504 shares. Orrstown Fincl Service has invested 0.6% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The Connecticut-based Essex Ser has invested 0.54% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. 4,000 shares valued at $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. On Friday, March 8 the insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $24.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enpro Inds Inc (NYSE:NPO) by 21,760 shares to 260,633 shares, valued at $16.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schweitzer (NYSE:SWM) by 120,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,749 shares, and has risen its stake in Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill.