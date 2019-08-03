As Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Shares Declined, Holder Mirador Capital Partners LP Lowered Stake by $1.01 Million; Silchester International Investors Llp Has Decreased Its Holding in Kt (KT) by $1.44 Million

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 52.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 55,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 49,761 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, down from 105,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 4.74 million shares traded or 4.81% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 02/05/2018 – ITV: TalkTalk, Vodafone and Virgin Mobile poor performers in customer service; 10/05/2018 – MEDIAPRO IN TALKS WITH TEL ITALIA, VODAFONE RE SOCCER TV RIGHTS; 21/05/2018 – Vodafone Qatar Obtains $250 Million Facility for Network Rollout; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY, ROMANIA; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO…; 22/03/2018 – NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM FOR MERGED IDEA-VODAFONE INDIA ENTITY; 09/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Vodafone Acquires Liberty Global’s Continental Assets; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Is Said to Offer Bonds to Finance Liberty Global Deal; 12/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – DECIDED NOT TO INTRODUCE RESTRICTED DARK FIBRE REMEDY FOR PERIOD UP TO MARCH 2019; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for chunk of Liberty Global

Silchester International Investors Llp decreased its stake in Kt Corp (KT) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% . The institutional investor held 23.25 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $289.29M, down from 23.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Kt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.63. About 408,350 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 12.46% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL ALUMINUM PRODUCTION WAS 176.8 KT/DAY IN MONTH: IAI; 15/04/2018 – S.Korean police to question KT Corp chairman over suspicious payments to lawmakers; 23/05/2018 – KT Showcases 5G Innovation at the World IT Show 2018; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 09/05/2018 – KT Corp. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 22/03/2018 – SEOUL — South Korean telecom company KT will launch a 5G wireless service for business clients early next year, potentially giving the country a head start on the development of “internet of things” systems built on the superfast data communications technology; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Op Pft KRW397.10B Vs KRW417.00B; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT OPER PROFIT 305B WON; 22/03/2018 South Korea’s KT to launch 5G service for businesses next March; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT NET 316.8B WON

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.68 in 2018Q4.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 92,562 shares to 259,943 shares, valued at $5.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

