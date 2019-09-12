As Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Shares Declined, Covington Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake by $428,800; Brt Apartments (BRT) Shareholder Towerview Has Trimmed Holding

Towerview Llc decreased its stake in Brt Apartments Corp (BRT) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towerview Llc sold 48,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 180,292 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55 million, down from 229,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towerview Llc who had been investing in Brt Apartments Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.54. About 18,712 shares traded. BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) has risen 8.64% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BRT News: 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q EPS $1.75; 13/03/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP. RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND APPROXIMATELY 11.1%; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Adj FFO/Share 26 Cents; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – $30.8 MLN DEAL, INCLUDES $19.0 MLN OF MORTGAGE DEBT OBTAINED IN CONNECTION WITH ACQUISITION; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS BUYS 281-UNIT VALUE ADD PROPERTY IN DALLAS/FT; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Net $25.2M; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – MORTGAGE DEBT MATURES IN 2028, CARRIES AN INTEREST RATE OF 4.37% AND IS INTEREST ONLY UNTIL 2023; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Rev $29.7M; 20/03/2018 – Sen Finance Cmte: Hatch Outlines Pro-Jobs, Pro-America Trade Strategy at BRT; 13/03/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Raises Quarterly Dividend Approximately 11.1%

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 55.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management bought 26,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 75,424 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, up from 48,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $19.72. About 3.37M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 03/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – MERGER IS EXPECTED TO COMPLETE IN FIRST HALF OF CURRENT CALENDAR YEAR; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Vodafone at ‘BBB+’/Stable on Announced Liberty Global Transaction; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, IF IT IS TO RECEIVE ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL, WOULD REQUIRE STRICT CONDITIONS – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone’s Colao to step down as deals complete ‘reshaping’ of telecoms group; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone burnishes credentials as European telecoms champion; 11/05/2018 – MANDATE: Vodafone USD Multi-Tranche Bond Roadshow May 16-22; 08/03/2018 – INDIA TELECOMS: DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS NEW GOVERNMENT POLICY ON SPECTRUM BENEFITS IDEA/VODAFONE MERGECO MOST; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE INTENDS TO FINANCE ACQUISITION USING EXISTING CASH, NEW DEBT FACILITIES (INCLUDING HYBRID DEBT SECURITIES) AND AROUND EUR 3 BLN OF MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE BONDS; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO ASKED ON OTHER M&A, SAYS THIS DEAL NEEDS ”A BIT OF TIME TO DIGEST”; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI INFRATEL LTD BHRI.NS – BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE WILL HAVE EQUAL RIGHTS IN THE COMBINED COMPANY

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Vodafone Group is a Top 10 SAFE International Dividend Stock (VOD) – Nasdaq” on May 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Should Vodafone Shareholders Expect A Dividend Cut? – Seeking Alpha” published on October 29, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Closing of Public Offering of Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vodafone – On The Recovery Path – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vodafone Is Bleeding In India – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97B and $1.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10,948 shares to 40,050 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 2,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,875 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BRT APARTMENTS Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Note On Roper Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:ROP) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “BRT Apartments Corp. Reports Second Quarter Results For 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BRT Apartments Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 6 investors sold BRT shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 5.01 million shares or 2.35% more from 4.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 255,673 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Invs Communications holds 10,122 shares. Price Michael F has invested 0.27% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Daiwa Securities Gp has invested 0% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Charles Schwab reported 24,100 shares stake. Towerview Limited Company has invested 1.45% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Stifel Financial Corp holds 0% or 56,837 shares in its portfolio. New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0.02% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Altfest L J reported 86,905 shares stake. Blackrock invested in 913,362 shares. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon holds 0% or 134,677 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). National Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 4,490 shares or 0% of the stock. 140,111 are owned by Northern Tru.

Analysts await BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) to report earnings on December, 9. They expect $0.21 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.21 per share. BRT’s profit will be $3.34 million for 17.31 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by BRT Apartments Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.