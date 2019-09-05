As Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Shares Declined, Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Decreased Stake by $879,282; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Market Value Rose, Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Increased Its Position

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 82.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 48,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 10,091 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183,000, down from 58,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19. About 507,054 shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Tailors Liberty M&A Debt for Investment-Grade Ratings; 13/04/2018 – CORRECTED-UK’S OFCOM- TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED HAS BEEN ALLOCATED SPECTRUM FREQUENCIES 2350 – 2390 MHZ (CORRECTS; 27/03/2018 – Vodafone plans to launch voice over data service in Zambia; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-India govt allows merged entity of Vodafone India and ldea Cellular to clear dues – Mint; 07/05/2018 – DELHI COURT REFUSES TO STOP VODAFONE NEW TAX ARBITRATION IN UK; 05/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED HAS WON ALL 40 MHZ OF 2.3 GHZ SPECTRUM AVAILABLE, AT A COST OF £205.9 MLN; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company Shareholders and a Le; 18/04/2018 – AIRTEL, VODAFONE LIKELY TO BE JOINT PROMOTERS OF MERGED CO; IDEA TO EXIT BY SELLING 11.15 PCT STAKE IN INDUS – CNBC TV18 CITING; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 26/03/2018 – Vodafone May Seek Liberty Dutch Stake at `Very Attractive Price’

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc. (NEE) by 173.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 59,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 93,389 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.05 million, up from 34,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $220.41. About 733,391 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 43,188 shares to 59,600 shares, valued at $4.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 52,878 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,866 shares, and has risen its stake in Okta Inc.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $816.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,311 shares to 205,538 shares, valued at $24.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,576 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Cap LP owns 181,894 shares. Finemark Retail Bank And reported 0.43% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% or 4,903 shares. New York-based Jennison Associate Lc has invested 0.24% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Ftb Advsrs Inc holds 3,650 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.28% or 7,287 shares. Inverness Counsel Llc reported 1,345 shares. Moreover, Zacks has 0.01% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,614 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 172,299 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Ltd Co invested 0.13% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Prudential holds 458,623 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). National Insur Tx has 0.4% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). The California-based Wetherby Asset Mngmt has invested 0.22% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Arvest Bankshares Tru Division owns 6,315 shares.