As Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Upped Its Position; American Research & Management Holding in Analog Devices (ADI) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Rose

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 19,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 372,962 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09 million, up from 353,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.83. About 1.90M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPRESENTS A STEP CHANGE IN EUROPE’S TRANSITION TO A GIGABIT SOCIETY AND A TRANSFORMATIVE COMBINATION FOR VODAFONE THAT WILL GENERATE SIGNIFICANT VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE – ALL PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF 11.15% STAKE WILL BE FOR BENEFIT OF ENTITY RESULTING FROM MERGER OF VODAFONE INDIA AND IDEA GROUP; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE ANTICIPATES THAT COMPLETION WILL TAKE PLACE AROUND MIDDLE OF CALENDAR 2019; 13/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM- VODAFONE LIMITED HAS BEEN ALLOCATED SPECTRUM FREQUENCIES 3410 – 3460 MHZ; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – CLOSED A SIX-TRANCHE US$11.5 BLN SEC-REGISTERED FIXED AND FLOATING RATE BOND OFFERING WITH AN AVERAGE LIFE OF 14 YEARS AND EFFECTIVE AVERAGE EURO RATE OF 2.0%; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Oper Pft EUR4.3B; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL `WRONG’; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TO SELL SOME EUROPEAN OPS TO VODAFONE IN EU19B DEAL; 27/03/2018 – VODAFONE ZAMBIA COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT

American Research & Management decreased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 3,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 117,639 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.28 million, down from 121,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $112.02. About 710,911 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,518 are owned by Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Company. Vanguard reported 0.13% stake. First Natl Tru stated it has 15,251 shares. Congress Asset Ma holds 0.12% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 84,010 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership has invested 0.29% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Boston Family Office Limited Liability reported 0.2% stake. S&Co Inc has 5,000 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 1.39 million shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,729 shares. Td Asset Incorporated owns 203,387 shares. Massachusetts-based Whale Rock Mgmt Ltd has invested 2.26% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Cipher Capital Lp owns 80,561 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania invested 0.18% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). First Republic Investment Management owns 49,878 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Intrust Bank Na reported 2,410 shares.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $450.68 million for 22.95 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

