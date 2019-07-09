As Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Hightower Advisors Lifted Its Position; Synaptics (SYNA) Shareholder West Coast Financial Has Raised Its Stake by $407,082

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 105.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 480,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 938,039 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.07 million, up from 457,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.56. About 4.56M shares traded or 10.12% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – Vodafone’s Colao to step down as deals complete telecoms group’s ‘reshaping’; 05/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM -TELEFONICA UK HAS ALSO WON 40 MHZ OF 3.4 GHZ SPECTRUM AT A COST OF £317.7 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Oper Pft EUR4.3B; 27/03/2018 – VODAFONE ZAMBIA COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dialing in a new era – Vodafone CEO to step down; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Succession Plan Effective Oct 1, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover Liberty Global assets; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group FY 2018 Adjusted Ebitda Up 11.8% Organically; 28/05/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: Vodafone may get an indirect stake in Idea payments bank; 08/03/2018 – BOOKING HOLDINGS – BOARD NOMINATED FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT JUNE ANNUAL MEETING NICK READ, GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF VODAFONE GROUP PLC

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Synaptics Inc (SYNA) by 15.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 10,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,722 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, up from 69,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Synaptics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $29.81. About 160,156 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 23.13% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.56% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Clear ID Named Component of the Year by Society for Information Display; 27/04/2018 – NY WARN NOTICES FOR SYNAPTICS AFFECTS 40 ON PLANT CLOSING; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Loss/Shr 40c; 29/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $14.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 26,676 shares to 78,727 shares, valued at $6.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 3,407 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,264 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYF).

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Vodafone, IBM Join Forces to Enhance Market Share in Europe – Nasdaq” on January 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Vodafone & Telecom Italia to Merge Telecom Towers in Italy – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vodafone to offer limitless data at Spanish unit – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Vodafone Group Plc Shares Fall as CEO Prepares to Step Down – Nasdaq” published on May 15, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Google Shuts Down Play Movies App for Daydream VR – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 18 investors sold SYNA shares while 59 reduced holdings. only 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 32.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 33.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests Com holds 0% or 89 shares. Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn has invested 0.21% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.14% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) or 7,284 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 7,200 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Kennedy Cap reported 75,000 shares stake. The California-based Franklin Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Schroder Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Amer Intl Group invested in 0.01% or 90,132 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 0.03% stake. Stifel has invested 0% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Advisors Asset Mgmt owns 12 shares. 44,379 are owned by Engineers Gate Manager Lp.