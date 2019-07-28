As Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Share Price Declined, Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Cut by $1.01 Million Its Position; Fort LP Boosted Position in Interpublic Group Cos (IPG)

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 52.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 55,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,761 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, down from 105,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.89B market cap company. The stock increased 11.42% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $18.25. About 10.53 million shares traded or 141.41% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 23/04/2018 – VODAFONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL ASSETS TALKS SEEN IN FINAL STAGES: FT; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE WILL BECOME EUROPE’S LEADING NEXT GENERATION NETWORK OWNER, SERVING LARGEST NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS AND HOUSEHOLDS ACROSS EU.”; 15/05/2018 – Permanent Digital Revolution Faces Vodafone’s New Boss–Heard on the Street; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR 18.4 BLN EURO; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Fund Deal Using Existing Cash, New Debt, Convertible Bonds; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 rating to Tele Columbus’ amended loan and new notes; outlook positive; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – PROFIT FOR YEAR OF EUR 2.8 BLN; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – NICK READ WILL BECOME GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE- DESIGNATE; 25/05/2018 – News Today: Idea-Vodafone inch close towards merger; 08/05/2018 – Financial Times: FT Exclusive: Vodafone, one of the world’s largest mobile operators, is close to an €18bn deal that will

Fort Lp increased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 40.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 20,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 72,467 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, up from 51,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.07. About 2.30 million shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has declined 6.77% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 03/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Celebrates Wins Across 10 Categories with Clients at 2018 North America SABRE Awards; 05/04/2018 – Lee Anderson-Brooke Joins Weber Shandwick to Lead Technology & Corporate Across West Coast Operations; 02/05/2018 – Interpublic Group: .@303MullenLowe partners with Perth Children’s Hospital on a “Big News For Kids”; 08/03/2018 – McCann Health Promotes Briana Ferrigno to President McCann Global Health; 14/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – CARE & McCann Health Launch “Pay the Price” Website for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day; 02/05/2018 – McCann Creative Work Recognized at Global D&AD As Most Awarded Campaign in Show’s History; 15/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) to ‘BBB+’ From ‘BBB’; 23/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Launches CultureShift to Help Companies Build & Define Corporate Cultures in Times of Change

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,789 shares to 4,939 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 60,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $496.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 20,106 shares to 17,616 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 63,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 747 shares, and cut its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $399,976 activity. On Tuesday, April 30 THOMAS DAVID M bought $199,988 worth of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) or 8,650 shares.