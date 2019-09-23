As Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Share Price Declined, Destination Wealth Management Has Cut by $3.45 Million Its Stake; Cook & Bynum Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in The Coca (KO) by $7.11 Million as Share Value Rose

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 99.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management sold 215,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 1,038 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17,000, down from 216,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.83. About 1.64 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 27/04/2018 – ANOTO GROUP AB ANOT.ST – AGREEMENT ENABLED ANOTO TOTO EXTEND ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH VODAFONE CUSTOMER, WELSH AMBULANCE SERVICES TRUST; 01/04/2018 – QATAR FOUNDATION COMPLETES PURCHASE OF VODAFONE QATAR; 09/05/2018 – UNITED INTERNET: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL SHOULDN’T BE CLEARED; 18/04/2018 – AIRTEL, VODAFONE LIKELY TO BE JOINT PROMOTERS OF MERGED CO; IDEA TO EXIT BY SELLING 11.15 PCT STAKE IN INDUS – CNBC TV18 CITING; 22/03/2018 – VETRYA SPA VTY.Ml – SIGNS VIA UNIT AGREEMENT WITH VODAFONE SPAGNA FOR THE SUPPLY OF MOBILE PAYMENT SERVICES; 13/03/2018 – Vodafone Launches Mobile Security Solution Built on Asavie Moda Platform for SME Sector; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Oper Pft EUR4.3B; 26/04/2018 – Fitch: lnfratel-lndus Merger Reflects India Telco Cash Pressure; 29/03/2018 – VODAFONE – PARTNER MARKET AGREEMENT ENSURES VODAFONE QATAR WILL CONTINUE TO USE VODAFONE BRAND AND BENEFIT FROM EXPERTISE AND ASSETS OF VODAFONE GROUP

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Coca (KO) by 27.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc sold 139,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 364,885 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.71M, down from 504,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $54.32. About 3.61 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Announces Completion of Notes Offering and Closing of Credit Facility; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – IN AMENDMENT, ER’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW COMMENTS ON COCA-COLA AGREEMENT IN EMAIL FROM EXCHANGE; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS WORLD OF COCA-COLA ATTRACTION IS REOPENING

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (STIP) by 7,464 shares to 493,794 shares, valued at $49.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 16,461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 853,419 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.25 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

