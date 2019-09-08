As Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Market Value Declined, Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Decreased by $1.01 Million Its Position; Weatherly Asset Management Has Upped Its Visa (V) Position by $691,392

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 52.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 55,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 49,761 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, down from 105,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $19.15. About 2.66M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – EXISTING LEADERSHIP TEAMS OF IDEA CELLULAR AND VODAFONE INDIA WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE THEIR SEPARATE BUSINESSES; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 15/03/2018 – VODAFONE QATAR TO DEVELOP FIXED LINE ACTIVITIES THIS YR; 26/03/2018 – Vodafone May Seek Liberty Dutch Stake at `Very Attractive Price’; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – DEPUTY CFO MARGHERITA DELLA VALLE WILL SUCCEED NICK READ AS GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – BOARD ANNOUNCES GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE SUCCESSION; 21/05/2018 – Vodafone Qatar Obtains $250 Million Facility for Network Rollout; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – ESTIMATED NET PRESENT VALUE OF OVER EUR 6 BLN AFTER INTEGRATION COSTS; 14/05/2018 – Vodafone Service Revenue, Guidance in Focus — Earnings Preview; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES UNITYMEDIA’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 14.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 4,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 35,684 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 million, up from 31,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $185.74. About 6.54 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $489.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 13,934 shares to 91,630 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,176 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,452 shares to 19,808 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 92,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).