As Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Market Value Declined, Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Trimmed by $879,282 Its Position; As Crh Plc (CRH) Shares Rose, Holder Bank Of New York Mellon Has Cut Holding by $4.88 Million

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 82.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 48,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,091 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183,000, down from 58,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $16.5. About 1.92 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VALUES ACQUIRED OPERATIONS AT FY2019E MULTIPLES OF 12.5X OPFCF 1 AND 8.6X EBITDA; 20/05/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA TAX ARBITRATION HEARING SET FOR FEBRUARY: PTI; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal; 08/05/2018 – TELESTE OYJ – TELESTE’S SUBSIDIARY CABLEWAY SIGNS A NEW THREE-YEAR PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH VODAFONE GERMANY; 08/05/2018 – James Fontanella-Khan: Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal – exclusive with @NicFildes and @ArashMassoudi; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company Shareholders and a Le; 06/03/2018 – Ofcom opens net neutrality probe into Vodafone and Three; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone: Kumar Mangalam Birla to Be Chairman of Vodafone India, Idea Merger; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA; 12/04/2018 – INDIA DOT ASKS VODAFONE, IDEA TO CLEAR DUES BEFORE MERGER: ET

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Crh Plc (CRH) by 80.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp sold 157,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,952 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, down from 195,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Crh Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $33.61. About 163,013 shares traded. CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) has declined 11.39% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CRH News: 05/03/2018 CMA SERVED INITIAL ENFORCEMENT ORDER ON CRH PURCHASE OF TARMAC; 31/05/2018 – CRH Targeting 300 Basis Points Improvement in Ebitda Margin by 2021; 26/04/2018 – CRH CEO SAYS WILL LIKELY DO 500 MLN TO 1 BLN EUROS OF BOLT ON ACQUISITIONS THIS YEAR; 31/05/2018 – CRH Has Begun Strategic Review of Europe Distribution Business; 31/05/2018 – CRH PLC CRH.l – TARGETING TO IMPROVE GROUP’S EBITDA MARGIN BY 300 BASIS POINTS BY 2021; 25/04/2018 – CRH PLC CRH.l – ACQUISITION/INVESTMENT SPEND DURING PERIOD AMOUNTED TO C. EUR 150 MLN; 31/05/2018 – CRH PLC – WILL ESTABLISH NEW GLOBAL BUILDING PRODUCTS DIVISION EFFECTIVE 1 JAN 2019, BRINGING TOGETHER EUROPE LIGHTSIDE, EUROPE DISTRIBUTION AND AMERICAS PRODUCTS DIVISIONS; 25/04/2018 – CRH: Like-for-Like Sales Affected by Adverse Weather; 02/05/2018 – CRH: Phase 1 to Start May 2, End by Aug 22; 02/05/2018 – CRH Commences Phase 1 of Shr Buyback Programme

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 29,537 shares to 41,354 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twilio Inc by 24,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livanova Plc by 6,501 shares to 537,005 shares, valued at $52.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Owens & Minor Inc (NYSE:OMI) by 199,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CRH shares while 32 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 36.83 million shares or 3.05% more from 35.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter And Brokerage Inc stated it has 0.68% in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH). 1.06M are owned by Brandes Prns Ltd Partnership. New York-based Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability reported 1.26M shares. Envestnet Asset Management owns 0.01% invested in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) for 135,497 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH). 210 were reported by Advisory Serv Ntwk Llc. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 2.27 million shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc owns 900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Numerixs Invest reported 0.01% in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH). Natl Bank Of New York Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 37,952 shares. Carroll Assocs reported 0% stake. Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 121 shares. World Asset holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) for 12,609 shares.