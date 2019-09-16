As Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Market Value Declined, Becker Capital Management Decreased Its Holding; As Cummins (CMI) Stock Price Declined, Holder Agf Investments America Raised Its Holding

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI) by 56.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 5,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 16,015 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.74M, up from 10,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $165.11. About 909,032 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 23/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 23, 2018 10:14:19 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 342,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 1.45M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.71 million, down from 1.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.98. About 3.18 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 12/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – TO CONSIDER POTENTIAL FOR A DARK FIBRE REMEDY AS PART OF FURTHER MARKET REVIEW; 20/04/2018 – VODAFONE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – KUMAR MANGALAM BIRLA WILL BE NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF MERGED COMPANY; 10/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Vodafone Group tipped to show strong full year earnings; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone: Merged Company is Vodafone India and Idea Cellular; 08/05/2018 – TELESTE OYJ – TELESTE’S SUBSIDIARY CABLEWAY SIGNS A NEW THREE-YEAR PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH VODAFONE GERMANY; 27/03/2018 – VODAFONE ZAMBIA COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Oper Pft EUR4.3B; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rowland Counsel Adv, Georgia-based fund reported 27,057 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 310,541 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Compton Capital Mgmt Ri has invested 0.38% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company owns 367,654 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Pa reported 0.49% stake. Convergence Investment Prns Lc holds 0.76% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 18,397 shares. Century Incorporated stated it has 3.57M shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc, a Arizona-based fund reported 242 shares. 1,702 are owned by Shelton Capital Mngmt. 11,322 were accumulated by Stillwater Investment Ltd Liability Corp. 3,800 were accumulated by Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership. The North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Highstreet Asset Mngmt reported 8,054 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% or 882 shares. Virtu Fincl invested in 1,364 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29B and $294.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agco Corp. (NYSE:AGCO) by 9,779 shares to 47,684 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moody’s Corp. (NYSE:MCO) by 3,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,995 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 3,062 shares to 13,740 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 12,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 924,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS).

