As Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Riggs Asset Managment Company Lowered Stake by $604,304; Eagle Asset Management Lifted Its Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Holding by $3.69 Million as Shares Rose

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 16,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 487,746 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.24M, up from 471,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $267.77. About 169,066 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500.

Riggs Asset Managment Company decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 91.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company sold 37,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 3,393 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55,000, down from 41,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $19.81. About 1.53M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 22/03/2018 – Vodafone: Balesh Sharma To Be CEO of Merged Vodafone India Co; 05/03/2018 LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO: TALKS WITH VODAFONE ARE ONGOING; 20/04/2018 – VODAFONE ENDS AFRIMAX PACT IN ZAMBIA, CAMEROON, UGANDA; 12/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – SOME TELECOM PROVIDERS SAID THEY WOULD ONLY USE DARK FIBRE PRODUCT THAT WAS RESTRICTED TO LOWER BANDWIDTHS IN VERY LOW VOLUMES; 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover; 30/03/2018 – Economic Times: Vodafone, Idea may take legal action against Aircel to recover dues; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone burnishes champion credentials; 22/03/2018 – NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM FOR MERGED IDEA-VODAFONE INDIA ENTITY; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone: Kumar Mangalam Birla To Be Non-Executive Chmn of Merged Vodafone India Co; 25/05/2018 – ILIAD TO HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE IN ITALY ON TUESDAY TO UNVEIL ITS “REVOLUTION” OF THE ITALIAN TELECOMS SECTOR

Riggs Asset Managment Company, which manages about $300.44M and $178.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Enhance Short Mat Active (MINT) by 4,265 shares to 21,924 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Gs Software Index (IGV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rr Prtn Ltd Partnership reported 7.57% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0.04% or 4,297 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,778 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 88,144 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Financial Counselors Incorporated owns 1,045 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.02% or 10,775 shares. Utah Retirement System accumulated 11,786 shares or 0.05% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 21,998 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust reported 278 shares. South Dakota Council reported 0.06% stake. Td Asset Management holds 278,964 shares. Prelude Mgmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Rampart Inv Ltd Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Aviva Plc reported 109,359 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 6,493 shares or 0% of the stock.