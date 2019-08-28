As Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Decreased Its Stake; Tang Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) by $1.79 Million as Share Value Declined

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 61.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 432,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 267,785 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87M, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 2.62 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD ALSO CREATE DE FACTO FIXED-LINE DUOPOLY IN GERMANY; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – BOARD ANNOUNCES GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE SUCCESSION; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $23 Billion; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 20, 2018 (VOD); 20/04/2018 – VODAFONE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal; 12/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – SOME TELECOM PROVIDERS SAID THEY WOULD ONLY USE DARK FIBRE PRODUCT THAT WAS RESTRICTED TO LOWER BANDWIDTHS IN VERY LOW VOLUMES; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence; 16/05/2018 – VODAFONE TO REDEEM IN FULL 5.45% NOTES DUE 2019; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO

Tang Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc sold 74,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 5.74 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.39 million, down from 5.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $16.83. About 467,355 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 30/05/2018 – SEDOR PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS CO HAS GRANTED LOS ALTOS AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE FOR CAPTISOL-ENABLED MELOXICAM FOR THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA; 04/04/2018 – Work Capital Announces New Partnership with the Heron Foundation; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement With Sandoz Related to POSIMIR (SABER-Bupivacaine); 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase lll IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 19/03/2018 – HERON: HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY & KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 14/05/2018 – GERMAN DEFENCE MINISTER VON DER LEYEN SAYS MINISTRY WILL SOON SEND LAWMAKERS NOTIFICATION ABOUT PLAN TO LEASE ISRAELI-BUILT HERON-TP SURVEILLANCE DRONES; 26/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC HRTX.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $50; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY AND KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 19/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics: HTX-011 Achieved All Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints; 19/03/2018 – New Heron Drilling Program to Expand Shallow Resources at Woodlawn

More notable recent Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Heron Could Be The Next Home Run In Combating The Opiodemic – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Using Debt Sensibly? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Heron Therapeutics: Brighter Days Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. – HRTX – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Biotech Stocks to Watch Through the 2nd Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34 billion and $1.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 79,698 shares to 84,154 shares, valued at $17.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 463,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 866,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Vodafone Group is a Top 10 SAFE International Dividend Stock (VOD) – Nasdaq” on May 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook testing resale of subscription VOD – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : NOK, F, QQQ, TSLA, FB, TAL, BMY, VOD, SNAP, MT, MU, TVIX – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Time To Video Chat Vodafone – Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) – Seeking Alpha” published on March 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Vodafone Group Are Surging Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.