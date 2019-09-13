As Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr No Par (VOD) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Ipg Investment Advisors Raised Stake; Lhc Group (LHCG) Holder Linscomb & Williams Has Trimmed Its Position

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr No Par (VOD) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc bought 650 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 21,342 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $348.52 million, up from 20,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr No Par for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.83. About 3.32 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 01/04/2018 – QATAR FOUNDATION COMPLETES PURCHASE OF VODAFONE QATAR; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Vodafone to expand in Europe with $21.8 bn Liberty assets purchase; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 Billion; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – DEAL TRANSACTION VALUES INDUS TOWERS AT AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF INR715BN; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-India govt allows merged entity of Vodafone India and ldea Cellular to clear dues – Mint; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – CLOSES US$11.5 BLN SEC-REGISTERED BOND OFFERING; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Tailors Liberty M&A Debt for Investment-Grade Ratings; 13/04/2018 – ITALY’S OPEN FIBER SAYS HAS EXTENDED ULTRABROADBAND ACCORD WITH VODAFONE TO COVER 271 ITALIAN CITIES; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition; 27/03/2018 – Vodafone plans to launch voice over data service in Zambia

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc (LHCG) by 35.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.27% . The institutional investor held 21,400 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56 million, down from 33,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Lhc Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $118.43. About 155,552 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Re-affirmed 2018 Guidance Previously Issued on April 2; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Announces New $500 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Updates 2018 Guidance for Combined Co; 21/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Chief Technology Officer Bruce D. Greenstein to Join LHC Group Management Team as Chief Innovation & Technology Officer; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.4% of LHC Group; 02/04/2018 – ALMOST FAMILY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH LHC GROUP CO TERMINATED CREDIT FACILITY DATED AS OF DEC 5, 2016 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q Rev $291.1M

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbtx Inc by 16,500 shares to 32,642 shares, valued at $919,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr Us Midcap Divid (DON) by 32,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd Ftse Dev Mkt Etf (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 24 investors sold LHCG shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 27.63 million shares or 1.32% less from 27.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westwood Corp Il has invested 1.05% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). 21,400 are owned by Linscomb Williams. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 3,932 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% stake. Eqis Capital invested 0.03% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). 25,000 are owned by Sivik Glob Ltd Co. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Llc reported 7,323 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.01% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). 182,739 are held by Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 4,816 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Management Limited stated it has 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Foundry Prns Ltd holds 14,274 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited holds 5,348 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement reported 0.06% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Charles Schwab Investment Management owns 211,565 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 14.74% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.95 per share. LHCG’s profit will be $34.81 million for 27.16 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by LHC Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.87% EPS growth.

