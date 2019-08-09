As Vodafone Group Plc New Spn (VOD) Share Value Declined, Stonebridge Capital Management Decreased Its Position; Kensico Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) by $38.43 Million as Share Price Rose

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New Spn (VOD) by 38.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 34,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 54,845 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 89,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New Spn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.2. About 2.94M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – Vodafone CEO Vittorio Colao to Depart After a Decade — 3rd Update; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Announcing Deal to Buy Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 billion; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – SAYS CEO OF MERGED COMPANY WOULD BE BALESH SHARMA , CURRENTLY CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF VODAFONE INDIA; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone’s Colao to step down as deals complete telecoms group’s ‘reshaping’; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Pretax Pft EUR3.88B; 22/03/2018 – VETRYA SPA VTY.Ml – SIGNS VIA UNIT AGREEMENT WITH VODAFONE SPAGNA FOR THE SUPPLY OF MOBILE PAYMENT SERVICES; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO VODAFONE OR LIBERTY GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Oper Pft EUR4.3B; 12/04/2018 – VODAFONE NZ WILL DEFEND FIBREX CHARGES; 25/04/2018 – Vodafone Group: Merger of Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 25.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 1.37 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 3.95M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.33 million, down from 5.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.69. About 1.69 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.28 million for 56.15 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Ltd stated it has 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) stated it has 20,000 shares. Thornburg Inv Mgmt reported 2.62M shares. Bancorp Of America De stated it has 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Shell Asset Mngmt reported 26,760 shares. Covington Mgmt, California-based fund reported 950 shares. 7.51M are held by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested in 6,392 shares or 0% of the stock. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) stated it has 45,724 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 100,000 shares. Moreover, Miller Howard Investments Ny has 0.09% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 119,224 shares. United Services Automobile Association accumulated 32,216 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Savings Bank has 0.02% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 992 are held by Advisory Serv Network Limited Liability Co.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.51 million shares to 3.07 million shares, valued at $270.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

