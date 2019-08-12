As Vodafone Group Plc New (Put) (VOD) Stock Declined, Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Decreased by $1.36 Million Its Holding; Westend Advisors Has Lowered Goldman Sachs Grp (GS) Holding by $26.67 Billion; Stock Rose

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Grp Inc (GS) by 99.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 138,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 26 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, down from 138,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $206.9. About 1.79M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 80C/SHR FROM 75C, EST. 80C; 25/05/2018 – Qiagen at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 12/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS NO LONGER WORKING WITH OCTO TELEMATICS ON PROPOSED LISTING IN VIEW OF U.S. SANCTIONS AGAINST SHAREHOLDER; 11/04/2018 – Proposal Would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Other ‘GSIBs’; 30/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Tout New Tech Offerings (Video); 15/05/2018 – Ardagh at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – LIVE now on @SquawkCNBC: Goldman Sachs CEO @lloydblankfein sits down exclusively with @WilfredFrost. Watch now on CNBC TV or; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Confirms Pablo Salame Retirement; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs bonuses for women 40% less than men’s; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Expects Slower U.S. Wage Growth Due to Productivity (Video)

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (Put) (VOD) by 98.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 75,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 1,300 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24,000, down from 77,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 2.32M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 08/05/2018 – Vodafone to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 Billion; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TOTAL REVENUE DOWN 2.2% TO EUR 46.6 BLN, PRIMARILY DUE TO DECONSOLIDATION OF VODAFONE NETHERLANDS AND FX MOVEMENTS; 21/05/2018 – Asavie: Vodafone Launches IoT Express Giving Irish Businesses Access to its Global Internet of Things Network; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Oper Pft EUR4.3B; 25/04/2018 – Vodafone Group: Merger of Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone veteran Balesh Sharma named new CEO for Vodafone-ldea India telco combine; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone weighs on Britain’s FTSE after CEO steps down; 12/04/2018 – INDIA DOT ASKS VODAFONE, IDEA TO CLEAR DUES BEFORE MERGER: ET

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.34 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

