As Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (VOD) Stock Value Declined, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Westend Advisors Decreased Its Position by $2.71 Billion

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 22,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 306,388 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.14 billion, down from 329,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $136.8. About 17.55M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide; 29/04/2018 – Even the most successful people have their limits, including billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 26/04/2018 – Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn’t a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft’s early years. via @CNBCMakeIt; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 27/03/2018 – EY launches EY Absolute™ with Microsoft to bring UK businesses increased efficiencies to finance function; 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SUMMIT 7 SYSTEMS SELECTED BY MICROSOFT AS ONE OF THE FIRST TO SELL OFFICE 365 GOVERNMENT COMMUNITY CLOUD (GCC) HIGH LICENSING

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (VOD) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 28,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 671,200 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.20 million, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.22. About 2.19M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE NEARING DEAL TO BUY CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN ASSETS FROM LIBERTY GLOBAL, AGREEMENT POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $22 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Colao to leave Vodafone after 10 years; 26/03/2018 – Daily News (EG): Vodafone tops list of telecom companies in Egypt in 2017 revenue growth; 29/03/2018 – VODAFONE – QATAR FOUNDATION COMPLETS ACQUISITION OF VODAFONE EUROPE’S STAKE IN JV COMPANY – VODAFONE, QATAR FOUNDATION – THAT CONTROLS VODAFONE QATAR; 05/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM -TELEFONICA UK HAS ALSO WON 40 MHZ OF 3.4 GHZ SPECTRUM AT A COST OF £317.7 MLN; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL `WRONG’; 09/05/2018 – British-based Vodafone will buy some European assets of U.S. cable company Liberty Global for $21.8 billion; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Succession Plan Effective Oct 1, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 4.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 57,193 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Com reported 1.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Frontier Management holds 2.12% or 289,677 shares. Middleton & Ma holds 53,459 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. 462,115 were accumulated by Cs Mckee Lp. Morgan Stanley owns 59.81M shares. Florida-based Smith Chas P & Pa Cpas has invested 2.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). South Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 25,440 shares. Alaska Permanent Cap Management, Alaska-based fund reported 2,467 shares. Cohen Lawrence B accumulated 61,046 shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners owns 2,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Interactive Advsrs accumulated 0.03% or 600 shares. Dodge & Cox reported 31.62 million shares. Jacobs & Company Ca accumulated 137,514 shares. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora owns 78,778 shares or 3.33% of their US portfolio.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Communication Services Sel Sect Spdr Fd by 179,170 shares to 489,433 shares, valued at $22.89B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLP) by 241,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 679,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co..

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.