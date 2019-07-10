As Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (VOD) Stock Price Declined, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Stake by $518,400; Magellan Midstream Partners L. (MMP) Holder Cbre Clarion Securities Upped Holding by $1.02 Million

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners L. (MMP) by 33.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 16,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,513 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09M, up from 50,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners L. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 535,903 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (VOD) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 28,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 671,200 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.20M, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.40 billion market cap company. The stock 0.03% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $16.55. It is down 43.39% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – Vodafone’s Colao to step down as deals complete telecoms group’s ‘reshaping’; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-ldea, Vodafone India may face conflict of interest in telecom tower deal – Mint; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty deal would create cable monopoly – Telefonica Deutschland; 10/05/2018 – FirstPost: ICICI-Vodafone loan row: Lok Ranjan, government’s nominee on bank board, transferred to Dept of Personnel; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone’s TV deal shows price can be right for more than the buyer; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone weighs on Britain’s FTSE after CEO steps down; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE IN TALKS WITH EGYPT TO INVEST IN FIBER INFRASTRUCTURE; 26/03/2018 – Vodafone May Seek Liberty Dutch Stake at `Very Attractive Price’; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – MERGER OF BHARTI INFRATEL AND INDUS TOWERS; 30/04/2018 – Korn Ferry Futurestep Partners with Vodafone New Zealand to Transform Talent Acquisition

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $6.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 442,434 shares to 4.88M shares, valued at $367.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 301,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39M shares, and cut its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Samson Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 14.31% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 196,564 shares. Moors And Cabot holds 158,262 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 0.19% or 10.20M shares. Moreover, Notis has 0.47% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Sfmg Ltd Llc reported 12,707 shares. Hightower Lc has invested 0.3% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Llc invested in 35,304 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 1,038 shares. Beaumont Ptnrs Lc reported 4,984 shares stake. Smithfield Trust reported 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Mcdaniel Terry And holds 0.07% or 7,000 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Co Mn has 1.06M shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.04% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 221,821 shares. Advisory Service Networks Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 3,473 shares.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 187,793 shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $35.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 463,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 866,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI).

