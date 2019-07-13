As Vodafone Group Adr (VOD) Stock Price Declined, Gabelli Funds Boosted by $820,314 Its Position; As Seaboard Corp. (SEB) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Third Avenue Management Boosted Its Position

Third Avenue Management Llc increased its stake in Seaboard Corp. (SEB) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc bought 98 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,708 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.24M, up from 1,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Seaboard Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $11.46 during the last trading session, reaching $3994.53. About 694 shares traded. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 9.48% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.05% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q Net $32M; 30/05/2018 – Melbourne Detailer & Pres of IDA Opens Official Detailing Success Training Center, Certifying Detailers Along Eastern Seaboard; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD CORP SEB.A – DARWIN “DUKE” SAND HAS BEEN NAMED NEXT PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Steven J. Bresky Is CEO of Seaboard Corp; 02/04/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SEABOARD 1Q EPS $26.75

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Adr (VOD) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 45,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.77M, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.49. About 2.27M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-India govt allows merged entity of Vodafone India and ldea Cellular to clear dues – Mint; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – 2019 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE: ORGANIC ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH (EXCLUDING SETTLEMENTS AND UK HANDSET FINANCING) OF 1 – 5%; FCF PRE-SPECTRUM OF AT LEAST EUR 5.2 BLN (INCLUDING EUR 0; 12/04/2018 – NZ REGULATOR LAYS CHARGES AGAINST VODAFONE FOR FIBREX ADS; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TOTAL REVENUE DOWN 2.2% TO EUR 46.6 BLN, PRIMARILY DUE TO DECONSOLIDATION OF VODAFONE NETHERLANDS AND FX MOVEMENTS; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VALUES ACQUIRED OPERATIONS AT FY2019E MULTIPLES OF 12.5X OPFCF 1 AND 8.6X EBITDA; 07/05/2018 – DELHI COURT REJECTS INDIA PLEA AGAINST VODAFONE UK ARBITRATION; 05/04/2018 – Telefonica, Vodafone, BT, Hutchison Win in UK Mobile Airwaves Auction -Ofcom; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD PROPOSED NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM IN INDIA; 09/05/2018 – UNITYMEDIA GMBH (“UNITYMEDIA”), UNITYMEDIA HESSEN GMBH & CO. KG (“UNITYMEDIA HESSEN”) AND UNITYMEDIA NRW GMBH (“UNITYMEDIA NRW”) ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT TO SELL THE UNITYMEDIA GROUP (AS DEFINED BELOW) TO…; 05/04/2018 – Ofcom: Vodafone Won 50 MHz of 3.4 GHz Spectrum for GBP378.2 Mln

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Timing of Regular Monthly Dividend for July 2019 for Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is Vodafone A Good Investment At Its Current Price? – Seeking Alpha” published on January 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vodafone +1.5% as BofA ML marks Buy, sees headwinds passing – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vodafone: Timely Dividend Cut Brings Valuations To Attractively Low Levels – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What a 40% Dividend Cut Means for Vodafone – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

More notable recent Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Seaboard Corporation Reports Earnings And Dividend Declaration – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Seaboard Corporation signs Memorandum of Understanding with Groupe Mimran to Acquire its Flour Milling Assets – PR Newswire” published on September 18, 2017, Marketwatch.com published: “These companiesâ€™ shares may suffer if you give up red meat – MarketWatch” on October 27, 2015. More interesting news about Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Seaboard Foods Names President and CEO – PR Newswire” published on March 23, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Seaboard Corporation Report Of Earnings And Dividend Declaration – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

