As Vodafone Airtouch Adr (VOD) Market Valuation Declined, Columbia Asset Management Boosted Its Position by $729,300; Ametek New (AME) Holder Boston Partners Has Decreased Its Position

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 14.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 821,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 4.89 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $405.39M, down from 5.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $87.9. About 341,242 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems; 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q EPS 78c; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance (PMCF) Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corporation to AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME); 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Vodafone Airtouch Adr (VOD) by 182.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 42,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 66,468 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 23,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Vodafone Airtouch Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $19.46. About 1.18M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – Vodafone CEO Vittorio Colao to Depart After a Decade — 3rd Update; 29/03/2018 – VODAFONE – PARTNER MARKET AGREEMENT ENSURES VODAFONE QATAR WILL CONTINUE TO USE VODAFONE BRAND AND BENEFIT FROM EXPERTISE AND ASSETS OF VODAFONE GROUP; 03/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – MERGER IS EXPECTED TO COMPLETE IN FIRST HALF OF CURRENT CALENDAR YEAR; 10/05/2018 – MEDIAPRO IN TALKS WITH TEL ITALIA, VODAFONE RE SOCCER TV RIGHTS; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – EXISTING LEADERSHIP TEAMS OF IDEA CELLULAR AND VODAFONE INDIA WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE THEIR SEPARATE BUSINESSES; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 09/05/2018 – UNITYMEDIA GMBH (“UNITYMEDIA”), UNITYMEDIA HESSEN GMBH & CO. KG (“UNITYMEDIA HESSEN”) AND UNITYMEDIA NRW GMBH (“UNITYMEDIA NRW”) ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT TO SELL THE UNITYMEDIA GROUP (AS DEFINED BELOW) TO; 08/03/2018 – INDIA TELECOMS: DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS NEW GOVERNMENT POLICY ON SPECTRUM BENEFITS IDEA/VODAFONE MERGECO MOST; 15/05/2018 – End of an era as Vodafone boss Colao hands over to protege Read; 29/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE GROUP AND VODAFONE QATAR HAVE ENTERED INTO A FIVE YEAR PARTNER MARKET AGREEMENT

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Shares of Vodafone Group Are Surging Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Should Vodafone Shareholders Expect A Dividend Cut? – Seeking Alpha” published on October 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Allot: The Undercover SaaS Player – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Movie Studio Launches OTT Platform and App on Google Play Store and Apple App Store – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Telefonica plans to offer voluntary redundancy to up to 20% of Spain staff: source – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

More notable recent AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NIRI Philadelphia Elects New Board Members – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding AMETEK (NYSE:AME) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AMETEK buys Pacific Design for $125M – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Ametek (AME) Acquires Pacific Design Technologies – StreetInsider.com” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is AMETEK, Inc.’s (NYSE:AME) ROE Of 18% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 23.17% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.82 per share. AME’s profit will be $222.02 million for 21.76 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by AMETEK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.81% negative EPS growth.