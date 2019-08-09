As Vocera Communications (VCRA) Valuation Declined, Paradigm Capital Management Increased Holding; Kingfisher Capital Position In Dominion Resources (D) Was Lifted

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $75.33. About 4.24 million shares traded or 6.15% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM; 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The institutional investor held 421,500 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.33 million, up from 411,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vocera Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $800.16M market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $25.7. About 822,039 shares traded or 100.56% up from the average. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 14/03/2018 – Santa Clara Valley Medical Center to Share Holistic Approach for Supporting Care Team Well-being; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Comms Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Major Health Partners Improves Clinical Workflows and Patient Satisfaction with Vocera Solution; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c-Adj EPS 6c; 17/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC – LANG SUCCEEDS ROBERT ZOLLARS; 30/04/2018 – Vocera and HIMSS Analytics Explore the Impact of Workflow Interruptions on Clinician Well-Being; 10/04/2018 – Vocera Comms at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.9% Position in Vocera Comms; 17/04/2018 – Vocera Board of Directors Elects Brent D. Lang as Chairman

More notable recent Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Vocera Smartbadge Wins 2019 MedTech Breakthrough Award for Best Internet-of-Things Healthcare Wearable Device – Business Wire” on June 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Vocera Announces Plans to Add Julie Iskow and Bharat Sundaram to Its Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on April 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “26 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “New Report: Vocera and Definitive Healthcare Examine Symptoms of Cognitive Overload – Business Wire” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Vocera Communications (VCRA) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synnex Corporation (NYSE:SNX) by 25,827 shares to 107,473 shares, valued at $10.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emcore Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 778,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 479,042 shares, and cut its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $211,867 activity. Spencer Justin had sold 5,000 shares worth $151,550.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. 6,550 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares with value of $499,994 were bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

