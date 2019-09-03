As Vocera Communications (VCRA) Stock Price Declined, Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Holding; Icu Med (ICUI) Shareholder Partner Investment Management LP Raised Its Stake by $765,278 as Share Value Rose

Partner Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 139.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp bought 3,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The institutional investor held 5,499 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 2,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.66% or $7.54 during the last trading session, reaching $154.21. About 302,601 shares traded or 47.48% up from the average. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 27/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–ICU Medical, Inc. Eff. 05/01/2018 – 04/30/2023 – 65IB; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q EPS 23c; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q Rev $372M; 27/05/2018 – Smiths Group and ICU Medical in talks over healthcare merger; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Looks at Combining Health-Equipment Unit With ICU Medical; 27/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Smiths Group, ICU Medical in talks on healthcare merger; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q REV. $372.0M, EST. $346.7M; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Group Confirms Merger Talks With ICU Medical; 29/05/2018 – Smiths Group in Discussions About Combination of Medical Division with ICU Medical; 21/04/2018 – DJ ICU Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICUI)

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 46,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The institutional investor held 1.80M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.79 million, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vocera Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $693.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $22.04. About 669,200 shares traded or 64.12% up from the average. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 13/03/2018 VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – National Taskforce for Humanity in Healthcare to Release Business Case for Well-Being at CXO Roundtable; 24/04/2018 – Vocera Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 22/05/2018 – MANAGEMENT HEALTH SOLUTIONS NAMES TODD PLESKO AS CEO; 07/05/2018 – Major Health Partners Improves Clinical Workflows and Patient Satisfaction with Vocera Solution; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c-Adj EPS 6c; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Vocera Comms; 17/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC – LANG SUCCEEDS ROBERT ZOLLARS; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Adj EPS 28c-Adj EPS 48c; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Comms Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penumbra Inc by 3,202 shares to 8,144 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 8,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,567 shares, and cut its stake in Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold ICUI shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 9.05% less from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 41,168 were reported by Stifel Fincl. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% or 120 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Moreover, Profund Limited Co has 0.02% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 1,978 shares. Invesco holds 0.03% or 334,329 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Lc owns 3,171 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,118 shares. The New York-based Amalgamated Bancshares has invested 0.02% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 57,984 shares. 94,556 are owned by Sandhill Cap Limited Liability Co. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Interest Group Inc Inc has 33,191 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 116,536 were accumulated by Raymond James And Associate. Metropolitan Life Communication Ny owns 12,116 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 4,302 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold VCRA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 34.13 million shares or 2.41% more from 33.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Company stated it has 29,800 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 19,750 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Llc has invested 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Royal State Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 87,318 shares. 12,414 were accumulated by Trexquant Inv Lp. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1,670 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 24,027 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Amer Int Group Incorporated reported 19,244 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Corporation, Washington-based fund reported 34,675 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 1.26M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Great Lakes Lc owns 89,330 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 21,892 shares. Capital World Investors owns 734,241 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. California Employees Retirement has 9,927 shares.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $3.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2,051 shares to 321,328 shares, valued at $63.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 26,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN).