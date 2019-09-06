As Vocera Communications (VCRA) Stock Declined, Next Century Growth Investors Has Upped Holding; Bank Of America Has Increased Stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) as Valuation Declined

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 16.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 464,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 3.23M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $271.70M, up from 2.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $77.64. About 613,769 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – FTC Grants Early Termination of Antitrust Waiting Period for LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulma; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Vocera Communications (VCRA) by 79.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 127,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The institutional investor held 287,360 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09M, up from 160,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Vocera Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $728.63 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $23.16. About 93,575 shares traded. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 22/05/2018 – MANAGEMENT HEALTH SOLUTIONS NAMES TODD PLESKO AS CEO; 17/04/2018 – Vocera Board of Directors Elects Brent D. Lang as Chairman; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.28 TO $0.48; 23/04/2018 – Pembroke Buys New 1.2% Position in Vocera Comms; 29/05/2018 – Vocera Comms Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Vocera Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRA); 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 25c-Loss 17c; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications 1Q Rev $40.2M; 30/04/2018 – Vocera and HIMSS Analytics Explore the Impact of Workflow Interruptions on Clinician Well-Being

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $748.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc by 10,947 shares to 83,098 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liveramp Holdings Inc by 13,937 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,076 shares, and cut its stake in Tactile Systems Technology.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold VCRA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 34.13 million shares or 2.41% more from 33.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Corporation reported 262 shares stake. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership accumulated 8,100 shares. Us State Bank De has 27,532 shares. Pnc Finance Group Inc Incorporated accumulated 15,326 shares. Fred Alger has 1.84M shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability has 613,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 17,254 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Captrust Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 495 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Bb&T holds 0% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 6,699 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability accumulated 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Menta Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 16,393 shares. Invesco accumulated 0.02% or 1.43 million shares. 823,996 are owned by State Common Retirement Fund.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $57.54 million activity. AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC had bought 764,501 shares worth $57.04M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Investments has 16,900 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Limited Liability holds 23,278 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Lingohr Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh accumulated 10,042 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Cibc World holds 0.03% or 70,942 shares. Advsrs Asset stated it has 0.14% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moreover, Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Com has 0.09% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 68,724 shares. Cumberland Prtn accumulated 173,780 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0.04% or 789,037 shares. D E Shaw invested 0.2% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Rbf Ltd Liability has invested 0.2% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Invesco Limited holds 0.08% or 2.76M shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Savings Bank invested in 0.09% or 43,834 shares. Sector Pension Board has invested 0.04% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moreover, Legacy Cap has 1.1% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Principal Gp Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

