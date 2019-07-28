As Vocera Communicati (VCRA) Market Value Rose, Sectoral Asset Management Has Boosted Holding; As Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Shares Declined, Nwq Investment Management Company Upped Its Stake

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 114,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.59% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.35M, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.76. About 446,569 shares traded or 0.47% up from the average. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 34.27% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.70% the S&P500.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Vocera Communicati (VCRA) by 44.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 117,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 381,579 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.07 million, up from 264,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vocera Communicati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $802.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.35% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $25.78. About 3.07M shares traded or 730.49% up from the average. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has risen 39.28% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 26/04/2018 – Vocera Comms Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR LOSS $0.40 TO $0.63; 20/04/2018 – DJ Vocera Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRA); 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Loss/Shr 63c-Loss 40c; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 08/05/2018 – Vocera Partners With Stanford’s Clinical Excellence Research Center to Explore a New Model of Care for Complex Patients; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $175 MLN TO $183 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Vocera Comms; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.28 TO $0.48; 29/05/2018 – Vocera Comms Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30B and $831.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 5,500 shares to 90,860 shares, valued at $8.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 38,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,697 shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $211,867 activity. $60,317 worth of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) shares were sold by Carlen Douglas Alan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold ABCB shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.14 million shares or 2.10% more from 39.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,468 shares stake. 11,728 are held by Brown Advisory Inc. Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Barclays Public Limited has invested 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Northern Trust holds 554,773 shares. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.12% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). 963 are held by Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc). The Arkansas-based Forest Hill Capital has invested 1.81% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Fj Capital Mgmt Lc holds 2.02% or 568,909 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Lc accumulated 0% or 32,644 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 49,867 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) or 15,453 shares. Serv Automobile Association invested in 6,026 shares. 2.03M are held by Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 27,919 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $30,000 activity.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77 billion and $4.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Growth Pptys Llc by 40,400 shares to 502,100 shares, valued at $16.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 151,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.56M shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).