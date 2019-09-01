As Voc Energy Trust (VOC) Shares Declined, Rr Advisors Increased by $8.45 Million Its Stake; United Rentals (URI) Stock Value Declined While Affinity Investment Advisors Cut Its Holding

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (VOC) by 56300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 1.69 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.69% . The institutional investor held 1.69 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.07. About 38,694 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 4.68% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 26.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 19,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 52,511 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, down from 71,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.56. About 1.18 million shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fin Svcs Advsrs has invested 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). D E Shaw owns 13,113 shares. 1,801 are held by Reliance Tru Of Delaware. U S invested 0.35% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Moreover, Regions Fincl Corp has 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Ci has invested 0.05% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Moreover, Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.97% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 300,382 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp accumulated 0.3% or 26,256 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.18% or 135,200 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.04% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 108,351 shares. Miller Management LP has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 24 were reported by Of Vermont. Court Place Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.39% or 30,085 shares.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $423.00 million for 4.90 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Rentals +5% after earnings beat, reaffirmed outlook – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Larry Robbins Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Alibaba, United Rentals And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 16 – Benzinga” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About United Rentals, Inc. (URI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tallgrass Energy Gp Lp by 229,000 shares to 2.96M shares, valued at $74.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains Gp Holdings Lp by 154,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.89M shares, and cut its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp.

More recent VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Air Products to Showcase Industrial Gas Solutions at Specialty & Agro Chemicals America – PRNewswire” on August 26, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “VOC Energy Trust declares $0.205 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “VOC Energy Trust declares $0.22 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 18, 2018 was also an interesting one.