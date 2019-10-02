As Voc Energy Trust (VOC) Share Value Declined, Rr Advisors Has Upped Its Stake; As Encore Wire (WIRE) Share Value Declined, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lowered Holding

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 67,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 850,060 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.80M, down from 917,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $55.13. About 31,188 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 09/04/2018 – ECS Awarded $17.5 Billion ENCORE III IDIQ Contract Vehicle by DISA; 17/05/2018 – The Republican: Off the table: Wynn Resorts declines offers from MGM, Caesars to buy Encore Boston Harbor; 08/03/2018 – Merkel Encore, U.S. Treasury Bond Watch: Week Ahead March 10-17; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – ENCORE lll HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF $17.5 BLN OVER 10-YEAR SPAN OF PROGRAM; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-NF FOR NASH FIBROSIS TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems; 27/04/2018 – Medford Trnscrpt: Wynn’s Boston gaming resort renamed `Encore Boston Harbor’; 30/04/2018 – Conatus Announces Completion of Enrollment in ENCORE-PH Phase 2b Clinical Trial of Emricasan in Patients with NASH Cirrhosis an; 21/03/2018 – TSB DEPLOYS INVESTIGATORS FOR INCIDENT ON WESTJET ENCORE FLIGHT

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (VOC) by 55166.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 1.66 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.69% . The institutional investor held 1.66 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.41 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.28. About 21,219 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 4.68% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $851.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 168,000 shares to 2.72M shares, valued at $40.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Propetro Hldg Corp by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,000 shares, and cut its stake in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA).

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $54.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 99,168 shares to 9.45 million shares, valued at $600.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 121,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Geo Group Inc/The (NYSE:GEO).

